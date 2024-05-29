Royal Watchers Aren't Buying The Latest Kate Middleton Sighting Any More Than Us

While it's clear that royal watchers want to believe that Kate Middleton is healthy enough to enjoy a public outing with her family, the lack of photo and video evidence is causing them to question the narrative being presented. "The Media is now claiming that Kate Middleton has been seen 'out and about' for the first time since she revealed her cancer diagnosis," tweeted one user on X, formerly known as Twitter. "The only problem is that their 'evidence' is actually a picture from last year. It's getting ridiculous at this stage." Another tweeted, "Look #PhantomKate is out again & surprise, surprise ... nobody's actually seen her! Whatever KP is covering up is HUGE for them to keep going with this ridiculous, clearly false narrative."

According to Vanity Fair, however, Kate is prioritizing her health, but reports claiming that she won't be back until next year aren't true. "There is no timeline, and there is certainly no hurry," shared a source. "It will be when Catherine feels ready and when she gets the greenlight from her medical team. But she will 100% be coming back to work." Kate has also reportedly been responding well to her treatment. "It has been a great relief that she is tolerating the medication and is actually doing a lot better," shared a friend of the family. "It has, of course, been a very challenging and worrying time. Everyone has rallied around her — William, her parents, and her sister and brother."