The Shady Side Of Jake Paul

This article contains references to sexual assault.

It's safe to say that few people have experienced a career trajectory as bizarre as that of social media star Jake Paul. Name one other person in history who came to fame as YouTube personality, then enjoyed a brief stint as a Disney Channel star, before making a sharp left turn into MMA fighting, and then professional boxing.

Yet that's precisely what Paul has done. And while the whole thing may appear to be downright ridiculous, Paul surprised everyone by proving himself a formidable foe in the ring. Billing himself as Jake "The Problem Child" Paul, since going pro in 2020, he's racked up an enviable record of nine wins (six by knockout) and just one loss. His 2024 match with boxing legend Mike Tyson began generating controversy as soon as it was announced, given that Iron Mike is 30 years older than Paul, and retired decades ago. That said, Tyson's professional record, as ancient as it may be, is far more daunting, boasting 50 wins (with 44 knockouts) and a mere six losses.

Paul has become a polarizing, controversial figure within the world of boxing — which is hardly surprising to those who remember him from his days as a YouTuber when a new scandal about him popped up seemingly every other day (Canada's National Post once described him as "a moronic menace to society"). To find out more about that aspect of the YouTuber-turned-prizefighter, keep on reading to explore the shady side of Jake Paul.