Here's What Caitlin Clark's Parents Really Do For A Living
Caitlin Clark is the biggest name to emerge from women's college basketball in recent years. But after spending four years at the University of Iowa, Clark has said goodbye to her beloved Hawkeyes and started her career in the WNBA. The superstar athlete joined the Indiana Fever in April 2024, finally snagging a spot on a pro team to match her pro skills. As most sports analysts predicted, Clark was also the number one draft pick of a crop of talented former college stars, which also included Angel Reese, with whom Caitlin was rumored to have had major beef. Following the draft ceremony, Caitlin spoke about the enjoyment of experiencing the moment with her family.
"You're with your family," Caitlin said during an interview, as noted by ABC News. "Obviously, playing a basketball game, I'm not out there with my family. So sharing that moment with them and enjoying it ... is super special." Clark's family, of course, includes her siblings, Blake and Colin, and her parents, Brent Clark and Anne Nizzi-Clark, who have openly supported Caitlin. Their bond is so close that the basketball star spoke highly of her dad even after he called out her attitude during a game. "My dad is my biggest supporter," said Caitlin during a presser, notes CBS. However, Caitlin's parents have respectable careers themselves — her dad also helms from the world of sports, while her mother was in marketing.
Caitlin's father is a former athlete and coach
Caitlin Clark came by her skills naturally, as her father, Brent Clark, is a former athlete. During his time at Simpson College in the late '80s, Brent played two sports, baseball and basketball. Later, Brent became a coach and even coached Caitlin as a child. Needless to say, she was pushing the glass ceiling even back then. "I think it was the 2nd grade, AAU state tournament," Brent said about one of Caitlin's early games, according to KCCI 8. "It was a boys tournament. Well, they ended up winning the tournament. One of the mothers complained because 'a girl shouldn't be allowed to play in a boys tournament.' So, I always kind of chuckle about that." He continued. "I can just remember her doing things in 3rd and 4th grade that were pretty special."
However, Brent also has experience within the corporate world. The former coach currently works as the Vice President of Operations for Concentric International, a products and services company involved in agricultural and industrial sectors. According to his company bio, Brent has 25 years of experience in "sales, marketing and operations management," and the company appears to be quite successful.
Caitlin Clark's mother works in marketing
Like her husband, Brent Clark, Anne Nizzi-Clark — whose father, Bob Nizzi, once coached the football team at Dowling Catholic High School – is uber-supportive of Caitlin Clark's basketball career. However, she's also made sure to highlight her other positive qualities. "She just has that fun, spunky attitude," Anne shared during an interview with The Gazette. "She lets them say it's OK to laugh. You really see that at home." For what it's worth, Caitlin's brother, Blake, also spoke highly of her during the interview. "I think she's just very outgoing and confident as a person," Blake added. "I think that's apparent on the court, she plays with a lot of confidence. There's not a shot she doesn't think she can take or make."
On the professional front, Anne, who holds an English degree from the University of Nebraska at Omaha, works in the marketing sector. While Anne has worked for a long list of popular companies, including Wells Fargo and Delta Dental of Ohio, according to her LinkedIn account, Anne currently uses her marketing expertise to contribute to her daughter's career. She currently works for CC22 Ventures, LLC, which is responsible for keeping Caitlin's name on everyone's lips — not that she seems to need much help with that. However, Caitlin is very appreciative of both her mother and father's contributions to her career. "If it wasn't for [my parents], I don't know where I would be," Caitlin said at Big Ten Media Day in 2020, according to Hawk Central. "Those two have really, really helped me."