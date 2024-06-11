Here's What Caitlin Clark's Parents Really Do For A Living

Caitlin Clark is the biggest name to emerge from women's college basketball in recent years. But after spending four years at the University of Iowa, Clark has said goodbye to her beloved Hawkeyes and started her career in the WNBA. The superstar athlete joined the Indiana Fever in April 2024, finally snagging a spot on a pro team to match her pro skills. As most sports analysts predicted, Clark was also the number one draft pick of a crop of talented former college stars, which also included Angel Reese, with whom Caitlin was rumored to have had major beef. Following the draft ceremony, Caitlin spoke about the enjoyment of experiencing the moment with her family.

"You're with your family," Caitlin said during an interview, as noted by ABC News. "Obviously, playing a basketball game, I'm not out there with my family. So sharing that moment with them and enjoying it ... is super special." Clark's family, of course, includes her siblings, Blake and Colin, and her parents, Brent Clark and Anne Nizzi-Clark, who have openly supported Caitlin. Their bond is so close that the basketball star spoke highly of her dad even after he called out her attitude during a game. "My dad is my biggest supporter," said Caitlin during a presser, notes CBS. However, Caitlin's parents have respectable careers themselves — her dad also helms from the world of sports, while her mother was in marketing.