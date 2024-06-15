Robert De Niro & Donald Trump's Nastiest Public Jabs At Each Other

As celebrities started taking sides for or against Donald Trump in 2024, there was never any doubt about where Robert De Niro would stand. Back in 2019, the actor explained to The New York Times why he would never portray Trump on-screen. "There's nothing redeemable about him, and I never say that about any character," he said, later adding, "He's a petulant little punk."

For Trump, De Niro's words had to sting just a little — in a 2012 Movieline interview, "The Apprentice" host outed himself as a De Niro fan by listing "Goodfellas" and "The Godfather Part II" among his favorite films. Trump's years-long feud with the two-time Oscar winner had already begun the previous year, but perhaps it hadn't yet grown contentious enough to spoil the flicks for him.

The war of words between thespian and reality star started when De Niro dared to challenge Trump's endorsement of the conspiracy that Obama wasn't born in the U.S. "Don't go out there and say things unless you can back them up. How dare you? That's awful to do," said "The Untouchables" actor in an interview with Brian Williams (via Fox News). The worst insult he flung at Trump was likening the convicted felon to "a car salesman," but Trump wasn't a happy camper. On Fox News, he said of De Niro, "[He's] not the brightest bulb on the planet." Little did Trump know what wrath he had unleashed by making an enemy of the "Cape Fear" star.