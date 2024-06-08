What Kate Middleton's College Classmates Have Said About Her

Kate Middleton has been destined for greatness since she married Prince William in 2011. However, she had a life before becoming Catherine, Princess of Wales. Kate enjoyed normal milestones such as preparing for a university career. The future royal started out at St. Andrew's Prep School before eventually graduating to Marlborough College during her teenaged years. And she seems to have treasured the experience! "It is such a treat to be back here at St Andrew's," Kate said during a 2012 visit to the boarding school, where she spent nine years of her life. "I absolutely loved my time here; they were some of my happiest years, which makes it so incredibly special to be here today."

Later, Kate, who studied psychology and art history in college, attended the University of St. Andrews, the prestigious, historical institution that put her and Prince William on a collision course to meet, wed, and eventually start their gorgeous family of little heirs. It's also the setting of Kate's bikini fashion show moment, which "The Crown" actually got wrong. And while Kate hasn't spoken nearly as much about her exciting university days, her former classmates have spilled all the beans about everything from her personality to her experience on campus to, of course, her blossoming romance with her future husband.

Fortunately, most of her peers and teachers have positive recollections of the princess.