What Kate Middleton's College Classmates Have Said About Her
Kate Middleton has been destined for greatness since she married Prince William in 2011. However, she had a life before becoming Catherine, Princess of Wales. Kate enjoyed normal milestones such as preparing for a university career. The future royal started out at St. Andrew's Prep School before eventually graduating to Marlborough College during her teenaged years. And she seems to have treasured the experience! "It is such a treat to be back here at St Andrew's," Kate said during a 2012 visit to the boarding school, where she spent nine years of her life. "I absolutely loved my time here; they were some of my happiest years, which makes it so incredibly special to be here today."
Later, Kate, who studied psychology and art history in college, attended the University of St. Andrews, the prestigious, historical institution that put her and Prince William on a collision course to meet, wed, and eventually start their gorgeous family of little heirs. It's also the setting of Kate's bikini fashion show moment, which "The Crown" actually got wrong. And while Kate hasn't spoken nearly as much about her exciting university days, her former classmates have spilled all the beans about everything from her personality to her experience on campus to, of course, her blossoming romance with her future husband.
Fortunately, most of her peers and teachers have positive recollections of the princess.
Kate Middleton had a slow start at Marlborough college
Catherine, Princess of Wales' days at Marlborough College were filled with ups and downs. While Kate Middleton transferred to the school to escape the bullying at her previous secondary school, Downe House, she didn't immediately find her footing. Kate's childhood friend, Gemma Williamson, who also attended the upscale institution, described Kate's demeanor upon her arrival. "Apparently she had been bullied very badly and she certainly looked thin and pale," shared Williamson with the Daily Mail (via Good To Know). "She had very little confidence." Joan Gall, Kate's former house tutor, also told the Daily Mail that Kate, who was reportedly very quiet, had a difficult time at the larger school.
However, Kate eventually settled into her new school and started to leave her mark in more ways than one. In comments to the Daily Mail, Williamson revealed that their male classmates were quite fond of Kate, whom she described as "an absolute beauty." Meanwhile, according to Gall, Kate also settled into fun leisure activities, such as baking cakes and watching videos with her friends. And while she once stepped out of character by throwing up on a train after a champagne-filled night out, she usually refrained from alcohol. "A group of us used to sneak off to Reading to go drinking but she would never join us," said one of her anonymous former classmates.
Kate and William were head over heels in love
Kate Middleton's fans are most familiar with her time at the University of St. Andrews because that's where she and Prince William's love story first took root. According to Laura Warshauer, a former St. Andrews student who shared a dorm with the eventual couple, William's interest in Kate was clear. "Whenever Kate was in the room, Will was obviously paying attention to her," Warshauer shared during "William & Kate: 10 Joyous Years" by People. Warshauer also spoke of the pair's natural chemistry and the healthy conversation she witnessed during lunch. "Looking back, there were all these small moments — certainly moments where I was like, 'Wow, this could really be something."
Of course, Warshauer isn't the only St. Andrews alum who crossed paths with Kate and her prince. In 2010, ahead of the couple's royal wedding, several more St. Andrews alumi spoke out about the couple in a documentary for BBC America. Jules Knight, for example, revealed William "took a shine to Kate" (via ABC News). They also revealed that the pair spent a significant amount of time together. Knight also seemed confident in Kate's ability to blend into the royal family, given that she rarely complained and knew how to just "get on with stuff." Meanwhile, Rachel Humphreys, who was present during one of Kate's study abroad trips, gushed about her beauty and humble nature.