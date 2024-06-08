Lara Trump's Outfit Stood Out Like A Sore Thumb At Donald's NY Trial

It's not every day that you have to choose an outfit for a historical special occasion. But Lara Trump was faced with this clothing quandary when she decided to attend the trial that would determine whether or not her father-in-law would become the first former American president convicted of a felony.

Lara showed up to support Donald Trump in Manhattan two days before he was found guilty on 34 felony charges, and she picked out an outfit that made her stand out from the other members of the family who joined her. Lara's sister-in-law, Tiffany Trump, opted for a somber all-black ensemble, and the Trump men wore dark suits. Lara, however, chose a jumpsuit with a cinched waist. It harked back to one of Melania Trump's most inappropriate outfits, as it was "I really don't care, do u?" green. Lara wore it with a brown skinny belt to further accentuate her slender frame. Her other accessories included a large gold watch and emerald stud earrings. Neither Melania nor Ivanka Trump joined the family to show off their courtroom style –or to show solidarity with Donald on the day that closing arguments in his hush-money trial took place.

While the Trumps were speaking to the media outside the courtroom, Lara left only two of her jumpsuit's buttons fastened. But when she was photographed inside the building, she had three buttons done up. Perhaps she had a reason for slightly altering her look.