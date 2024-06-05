What Was Michael Jordan's College GPA? Here's What We Know

The world might argue about everything from pineapple on pizza to whether or not cereal or milk should come first, but there's one truth nearly everyone can agree on: Michael Jordan is the greatest of all time. The basketball GOAT stands in a league of his own, racking up more accolades in his 15 NBA seasons than most players can dream of. But while MJ was dunking his way on the court, was he also acing his way through school? Spoiler alert — he did not have straight A's.

Jordan's NBA career was relatively short compared to today's greats like LeBron James and Kobe Bryant, both of whom played for two decades or more. Yet, in those 15 seasons, the retired athlete managed to outshine pretty much everyone else. Rookie of the Year Award, five MVP titles, six championships, 14 All-Star selections — the list goes on. Even his rivals couldn't help but bow down to him, with Larry Bird famously quipping that he was "God disguised as Michael Jordan."

When it came to academics, though, let's just say Jordan wasn't exactly a valedictorian. Sure, his athletic prowess earned him a scholarship in college, but it's not like he was breezing through his chemistry exams. His passion for basketball overshadowed his academic commitments, leading to his early exit from college (he did eventually go back to get that degree, so props to him for that). While it's widely reported that he had a near-genius 4.5 GPA, some accounts say he barely scraped by with a 2.5.