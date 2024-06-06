What Was Travis Kelce's College GPA?

Travis Kelce's relationship with his brother, Jason Kelce, was vital for his college GPA. Both brothers played football for the University of Cincinnati Bearcats, but the younger Kelce had disciplinary issues during his years in the program. "I got kicked off the team for having a little too much fun off the field," Travis recalled to The Kansas City Star. He was suspended a full season in 2010 after testing positive for marijuana. Travis was in hot water once more when he was suspended again, but Jason intervened and begged the team's coach, Butch Jones, to give him another chance. "Jason's like, 'Don't give up on him, Coach. Please, please don't give up on him,'" Jones explained to the publication.

The coach agreed to let Travis back on the team with the condition that he maintained a certain GPA. Jones wanted proof that Travis had changed, and required the future Kansas City Chiefs player to maintain a 3.0 GPA. "He jokes about it to this day — that he never had a 3.0 in his life," Jones told the Star. Travis was able to pass those standards and ultimately wound up with a 3.2 GPA, allowing him to play in the 2011 and 2012 seasons.

While Travis went on to get drafted in 2013 and play in the pros, the tight end didn't wind up completing enough credits to receive his diploma. He did eventually complete his degree in 2022, and later celebrated with a headline-making graduation ceremony.