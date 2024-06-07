Pat Sajak's Daughter Maggie & Her Boyfriend Ross McCall Have Quite The Age Gap

As members of Hollywood, age is just a number for many celebrity couples. This is certainly the case for Scottish actor Ross McCall and "Wheel of Fortune" social correspondent Maggie Sajak, who is 19 years younger than the former. However, their romantic union isn't the first time the pair have been linked to the controversial age difference topic. Before his relationship with Maggie, McCall was linked to actress Alessandra Mastronardi, who is 10 years his junior. According to Vanity Fair Italia, the pair had been romantically involved for four years, with the two getting engaged in 2020. "My boyfriend and I practically met on Skype, on a video call. It's as if we first met and then fell in love," Mastronardi told "Domenica In" host Mara Venier. However, in 2022, the two acting talents called it quits, per the aforementioned news outlet.

While McCall is no stranger to being in age-gapped relationships, Maggie is the product of one. Before she was a twinkle in her father's eye, Pat Sajak and her mother, Lesly Sajak, tied the knot in December 1989. At the time, the "Wheel of Fortune" icon was 43, and his wife was 24, making him 20 years older than the latter. However, their staggering age difference didn't put a damper on their relationship. "I knew she was the woman I wanted to spend my life with," Pat told People in 1990.