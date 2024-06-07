Pat Sajak's Daughter Maggie & Her Boyfriend Ross McCall Have Quite The Age Gap
Maggie Sajak and Ross McCall may be in love, but they share a very surprising age gap. The two lovebirds first made waves with pop culture enthusiasts in 2023 when the "White Collar" actor commented "knockout" on the "Wheel of Fortune" star's November 2023 Instagram post. In the months following that fateful post, McCall continued to publicly showcase his admiration for Maggie on other posts uploaded to her profile, even describing the game show talent as a beauty in February 2024. However, in March 2024, the pair finally confirmed their romantic relationship when they were spotted holding hands during a walk in Los Angeles. The two talents, who looked comfy and casual, also shared a sweet kiss during their outing, driving home their adorable romance in the process.
While Sajak and McCall have kept a relatively low profile on their romance, there's one thing that we know for sure; they share a 19-year age gap. However, it appears that their very large age difference isn't a problem for the "Wheel of Fortune" correspondent's father, Pat Sajak.
Pat Sajak seemingly supports Maggie and Ross' future as a couple
On June 3, 2024, Maggie Sajak interviewed her father, Pat Sajak, for Good Morning America ahead of his exit as host of "Wheel of Fortune" after 41 seasons. "I've always said to you, you've heard me say this dozens of times. I'd rather leave a couple of years too early than a couple of years too late," he explained regarding his decision to leave the series. Elsewhere in the adorable interview, Pat seemingly acknowledged Maggie's relationship with Ross McCall while discussing his newfound free time. "I'm perfectly happy if it just means that I'll continue with my crossword puzzles and play with grandchildren. Hint hint hint. No pressure," he joked, which resulted in his daughter awkwardly laughing.
While it seemed like Pat was in support of Maggie's bubbling romance with McCall, insiders revealed that it's a bit more complicated behind the scenes. In April 2024, a source dished to Closer that the Columbia University alum was worried about her father messing up her relationship with the "Green Street" star. "Maggie doesn't want Pat to louse it up," they explained. "He has no filter. He blurts things out and offends people all the time."
Maggie isn't the only younger partner Ross has had
As members of Hollywood, age is just a number for many celebrity couples. This is certainly the case for Scottish actor Ross McCall and "Wheel of Fortune" social correspondent Maggie Sajak, who is 19 years younger than the former. However, their romantic union isn't the first time the pair have been linked to the controversial age difference topic. Before his relationship with Maggie, McCall was linked to actress Alessandra Mastronardi, who is 10 years his junior. According to Vanity Fair Italia, the pair had been romantically involved for four years, with the two getting engaged in 2020. "My boyfriend and I practically met on Skype, on a video call. It's as if we first met and then fell in love," Mastronardi told "Domenica In" host Mara Venier. However, in 2022, the two acting talents called it quits, per the aforementioned news outlet.
While McCall is no stranger to being in age-gapped relationships, Maggie is the product of one. Before she was a twinkle in her father's eye, Pat Sajak and her mother, Lesly Sajak, tied the knot in December 1989. At the time, the "Wheel of Fortune" icon was 43, and his wife was 24, making him 20 years older than the latter. However, their staggering age difference didn't put a damper on their relationship. "I knew she was the woman I wanted to spend my life with," Pat told People in 1990.