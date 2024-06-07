Donald Trump's Oprah Anecdote In Dr. Phil Interview Is His Most Random Story Yet
Oprah Winfrey was unwittingly dragged into Donald Trump's interview with the man she unleashed onto the world, Dr. Phil McGraw. Oprah popped into Trump's head when he was thanking McGraw for seeing his hush money trial from the Trumpian point of view. Ahead of their chat on "Dr. Phil Primtime," McGraw made his political views crystal clear and said he believes Trump was unfairly targeted. Trump mentioned how McGraw once helped Oprah when she was sued by some beef industry titans in the '90s for suggesting Americans might be at risk of contracting mad cow disease from their product. However, it's not burgers that Trump associates with Oprah, but a sweet, citrusy treat.
Trump dropped some random info about what Oprah used to do when she'd swing by Mar-a-Lago. And no, back when she visited the club, she wasn't slapping on her tackiest American flag-themed finery and boogying to Lara Trump's rousing rendition of the Tom Petty classic "I Won't Back Down." Said Trump, "She loved my key lime pie. We have key lime pie, and she loved a lot of things about Mar-a-Lago."
Thinking of Oprah reminded Trump of the time she joined him at Mar-a-Lago for the 2007 funeral of CBS executive Roger King. Trump viewed the star-studded event as a success — and a missed business opportunity. He recalled thinking, "Maybe we can do a new business here. We can operate as a funeral parlor." Trump then shifted gears again and shared how he feels about Oprah today.
Donald Trump's shifting feelings about Oprah Winfrey
While speaking to Dr. Phil McGraw about his former benefactor, Donald Trump said that Oprah Winfrey was once a fan of his. In 2006, Donald's son, Barron Trump — whose height Donald can't stop talking about — made his television debut on "The Oprah Winfrey Show" when he was just an average-sized baby. And when Donald began toying with the idea of running for president in 1999, it wasn't political figures, such as J.D. Vance and Vivek Ramaswamy ,who were among Donald's top vice presidential contenders; he wanted the "Queen of All Media" in his corner. "I love Oprah. Oprah would always be my first choice," he said on "Larry King Live."
But after Trump became president, his feelings about Oprah soured like an overly juiced slice of key lime pie. "Just watched a very insecure Oprah Winfrey, who at one point I knew very well, interview a panel of people on 60 Minutes," he tweeted. Oprah had just spoken to a group of voters in Michigan for the news program, including some who did not vote for him. Trump also seemed somewhat threatened by the idea of Oprah running for president. "Hope Oprah runs so she can be exposed and defeated just like all of the others!" he added.
Even though Oprah told "CBS Mornings" she had no interest in being Trump's running mate in 2023, the ex-pres has reverted back to thinking highly of her. "Oprah's terrific," he told McGraw.