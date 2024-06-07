Donald Trump's Oprah Anecdote In Dr. Phil Interview Is His Most Random Story Yet

Oprah Winfrey was unwittingly dragged into Donald Trump's interview with the man she unleashed onto the world, Dr. Phil McGraw. Oprah popped into Trump's head when he was thanking McGraw for seeing his hush money trial from the Trumpian point of view. Ahead of their chat on "Dr. Phil Primtime," McGraw made his political views crystal clear and said he believes Trump was unfairly targeted. Trump mentioned how McGraw once helped Oprah when she was sued by some beef industry titans in the '90s for suggesting Americans might be at risk of contracting mad cow disease from their product. However, it's not burgers that Trump associates with Oprah, but a sweet, citrusy treat.

Trump dropped some random info about what Oprah used to do when she'd swing by Mar-a-Lago. And no, back when she visited the club, she wasn't slapping on her tackiest American flag-themed finery and boogying to Lara Trump's rousing rendition of the Tom Petty classic "I Won't Back Down." Said Trump, "She loved my key lime pie. We have key lime pie, and she loved a lot of things about Mar-a-Lago."

Thinking of Oprah reminded Trump of the time she joined him at Mar-a-Lago for the 2007 funeral of CBS executive Roger King. Trump viewed the star-studded event as a success — and a missed business opportunity. He recalled thinking, "Maybe we can do a new business here. We can operate as a funeral parlor." Trump then shifted gears again and shared how he feels about Oprah today.