The Bizarre Trisha Paytas And King Charles Conspiracy Theory, Explained

Trisha Paytas might be the reigning Queen of Controversy on YouTube, thanks to antics such as saying the n-word and comparing Barack Obama to Adolf Hitler, but she wants everyone to know that she is not a conduit for the souls of dearly departed royals — including King Charles III.

Before the internet went wild cooking up conspiracy theories about Kate Middleton's disappearance, Paytas found herself at the center of some silly and somewhat morbid internet chatter linking her to the royal family in a truly weird way. It all started when Paytas shared an update on her first pregnancy on September 7, 2022. "1 cm dilated! Woo hoo!" she tweeted. The following day, Queen Elizabeth II died after Buckingham Palace announced that doctors had started closely monitoring her condition. A viral tweet linking the two seemingly random occurrences read in part, "The prophecy is being fulfilled."

The queen's death didn't actually coincide with the birth of Paytas' daughter, who was given a buzz-worthy name: Malibu Barbie Paytas-Hacmon. So, while she was still heavily pregnant, Paytas filmed a YouTube video informing her fans that she was a bit weirded out by all the memes and jokes about her baby's unborn body containing the deceased royal's soul. "The queen is not reincarnated as my baby. ... I apologize for having my name even on the same trending Twitter page that day," she said. But this didn't kill the conspiracy theory — instead, it only grew when Paytas got pregnant again.