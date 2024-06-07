The Bizarre Trisha Paytas And King Charles Conspiracy Theory, Explained
Trisha Paytas might be the reigning Queen of Controversy on YouTube, thanks to antics such as saying the n-word and comparing Barack Obama to Adolf Hitler, but she wants everyone to know that she is not a conduit for the souls of dearly departed royals — including King Charles III.
Before the internet went wild cooking up conspiracy theories about Kate Middleton's disappearance, Paytas found herself at the center of some silly and somewhat morbid internet chatter linking her to the royal family in a truly weird way. It all started when Paytas shared an update on her first pregnancy on September 7, 2022. "1 cm dilated! Woo hoo!" she tweeted. The following day, Queen Elizabeth II died after Buckingham Palace announced that doctors had started closely monitoring her condition. A viral tweet linking the two seemingly random occurrences read in part, "The prophecy is being fulfilled."
The queen's death didn't actually coincide with the birth of Paytas' daughter, who was given a buzz-worthy name: Malibu Barbie Paytas-Hacmon. So, while she was still heavily pregnant, Paytas filmed a YouTube video informing her fans that she was a bit weirded out by all the memes and jokes about her baby's unborn body containing the deceased royal's soul. "The queen is not reincarnated as my baby. ... I apologize for having my name even on the same trending Twitter page that day," she said. But this didn't kill the conspiracy theory — instead, it only grew when Paytas got pregnant again.
Her pregnancy announcement preceded King Charles III's cancer diagnosis
In November 2023, Trisha Paytas and her husband, Moses Hacmon, announced that they were expecting baby No. 2. In an Instagram photo, they were pictured holding up sonogram images, which one user on X, formerly known as Twitter, likened to the cursed video in "The Ring." The cheeky netizen tweeted, "King Charles you will start to cough in 7 days." In January 2024, Buckingham Palace announced that King Charles III was undergoing prostate surgery, and the following month, it was revealed that the monarch had been diagnosed with cancer.
Paytas seemed to react to the news of Charles' diagnosis by tweeting, "Literally no comment." Oh, but the internet had plenty to say about Paytas being pregnant while the royal underwent cancer treatment. "This is crazy king charles really about to be reincarnated in trisha paytas second child like what are the chances," one person tweeted. Another wrote, "King charles has cancer and trisha paytas is pregnant. her baby has the opportunity to do the funniest thing ever."
Paytas addressed the second round of reincarnation conspiracy theories in a Facebook video. She suggested that their propagators were people who wanted Charles gone because they were unhappy about his treatment of Princess Diana. "I get that," she said. But she added that her baby had absolutely no ties to a British king — instead, Paytas decided to name her daughter Elvis after the King of Rock 'n' Roll.
No royal death followed her second birth announcement
Trisha Paytas chatted about King Charles III while preparing to eat a baked potato. She told her Facebook followers that there's absolutely no bad blood between herself and the blue blood, saying, "I hope he makes a speedy recovery." She added that her only connection to England is being on "Celebrity Big Brother." But nothing she could say would stop the internet from having fun with the weird theory at least one more time.
When Paytas tweeted that she had given birth on May 24, 2024, the internet waited with bated breath to see if an announcement from Buckingham Palace would soon follow. "Trisha Paytas had the baby. Has anyone heard from King Charles," one person tweeted. To answer that question, Charles has not been wearing a nappy and napping in a crib at Paytas' crib — he attended a D-Day ceremony with Prince William and Camilla Parker Bowles the following month.
While Paytas doesn't buy into the whole reincarnation thing, she has admitted that her first daughter has some queenly qualities. "Sometimes, I look at her — I'm like, 'Royalty? Your Highness.' You know? Like, I see it," she said in a December 2022 YouTube video. Maybe Malibu Barbie will never be queen, but who knows? Maybe someday she'll pull a Meghan Markle by marrying into the royal family, making her the world's first real-life Barbie princess.