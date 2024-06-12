Meet Reba McEntire's Stunning Daughter-In-Law Marissa Blackstock

Reba McEntire has always had a super close relationship with her son, Shelby Blackstock, and now, there's even more love to go around! In 2022, Shelby wed Marissa Blackstock (nee Branch) — and let's just say, the love these two share is like something straight out of a fairy tale.

For starters, the couple had their ceremony at Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom. At the time, the bride told People that there were several reasons for the choice in venue. For starters, her mom had worked at the park, and she'd loved spending time there both with her and her grandmother. After her grandmother's passing, she stopped going as much — but then, when she met Shelby, they went together, and it once again became a fixture in her life. Shelby even went on to propose to Marissa at Epcot, making it the perfect place for the couple's pre-ceremony dinner.

In the time since, Marissa has jumped at every opportunity to liken their marriage to a fairy tale, with numerous Instagram posts of them posing at the park, along with sweet quotes as captions and iconic Disney songs in the background. That said, Marissa is also conscious of sharing the not-so-easy moments on social media, too.