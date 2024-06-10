Lara Trump's Zebra Print Dress Disaster Is Her Cheapest Fashion Look Yet

Lara Trump may lean to the conservative side of the political spectrum, but her fashion sense doesn't scream traditional. While there's certainly nothing wrong with showing skin or flaunting figures, there's a reason that the "Fashion Police" used to be one of E's most popular shows. Risky fashion choices don't always pay off, something Lara, who's been caught wearing many inappropriate outfits over the years, probably can relate to. Recently, Lara, who's married to Eric Trump, wore a dress that took inspiration from one of the animal kingdom's most majestic creatures: the zebra. Yet, her green and white striped dress definitely didn't seem worthy of being compared to the gorgeous, striped beast.

Lara wore the glitzy number during an appearance at Turning Point USA's Young Women's Leadership Summit on June 8, 2024. The organization posted a photo of the some of the speakers, including Lara and her fellow conservatives, Candace Owens, Alex Clark, Megyn Kelly, and Charlie Kirk. Despite the controversial histories attached to many of these women, most at least fared much better than Lara in the style department. The other speakers looked well-put together while Lara's attire seemed to indicate a lack of appreciation for the event's formal theme. Unfortunately, this isn't the only of Lara Trump's outfits that didn't work.