What Michelle Obama's Mother Marian's Experience Was Like Living In The White House

For eight years, Barack and Michelle Obama, along with their daughters Sasha and Malia, called the White House home. But what many might not know is that there was another key member of the Obama clan living there too — Marian Robinson, Michelle's mom, affectionately dubbed the "First Grandma." While she mostly stayed under the radar, Robinson was an integral part of the family, acting as Sasha and Malia's second mom whenever their parents had their hands full.

Robinson didn't initially plan on making the White House her home sweet home. The deal was she'd stay temporarily to help with the grandkids. "I love those people, but I love my own house," she explained to People. "The White House reminds me of a museum and it's like, how do you sleep in a museum?" Yet, she relented, because family is family. "I'm doing exactly what you do: You do what needs to be done," she explained to CBS News in 2009.

Robinson ended up sticking around for the full eight years, later confessing it was out of sheer worry for Sasha and Malia. "I felt like this was going to be a very hard life for both of them," she shared on "CBS This Morning," with Michelle chiming in, "There were parts of the girls' life that I just knew were going to be OK because mom was there." Fortunately, despite her initial reservations about living in one of the most famous houses in the world, Robinson thrived in the White House. Not only did she get to spoil her grandkids, but she also enjoyed the freedom to do what she loved. Turns out, even in a museum, you can find a little bit of home.