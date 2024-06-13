Travis Kelce Boasts About His Baseball Skills After Spicy Olivia Dunne Collab & We Smell Trouble For Swifties

Travis Kelce boasted about his baseball skills after his flirty collab with gymnast Olivia Dunne, and we think this could pose trouble for the Swifties.

Kelce's team-up with Dunne to promote Accelerator Active Energy Drinks put us and Taylor Swift's fandom on high alert. The video racked up over six million views and thousands of comments speculating about how Kelce's boo, Taylor Swift, feels about the spicy collab. Now, Kelce has randomly started bragging about his baseball skills, too. "[Baseball] was always something in the back of my mind that I knew I had a chance at if I wanted to give it a run," Travis said on the "New Heights" podcast. "You know, I think my size and my athleticism, as well as the fact that I could throw a baseball."

While athletic versatility is important, the Kansas City Chiefs star's decision to boast about his baseball acumen as the internet is frantically buzzing over his collaboration with Dunne definitely raises an eyebrow or two. Why? Well, Dunne's boyfriend, Paul Skenes, who she's been dating for several months, is a professional baseball player, so even if it's unintentional, Kelce has weaved yet another thread to connect him to Dunne. The first one, of course, was the chemistry oozing between them in their advertisement. And the Swifties definitely do not appreciate the optics!