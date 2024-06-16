What Jake Paul Really Blames For His Past Beef With Brother Logan

Celebrity sibling feuds are practically a Hollywood staple. Famous siblings fight all the time, and a lot of the time, they air their dirty laundry for the world to see. Britney and Jamie Lynn Spears had a social media showdown that spanned years, Liam and Noel Gallagher's relentless beefing literally ended Oasis, and Stephen and Alec Baldwin had a falling out due to clashing political views. And apparently, internet celebrities aren't any different. Jake and Logan Paul used to have a highly publicized beef, but according to Jake, the root of their fight was something they'd both rather forget.

The Paul brothers started as micro-celebrities on the now-defunct social media site Vine. After amassing millions of followers, they ditched their Ohio roots for sunny Los Angeles to chase their online stardom dreams. "There was real-life opportunity to make a career for ourselves, for the rest of our lives," Jake told The New York Times. "We were working with brands and advertisers. I was, like, 17 years old, making more money than my parents." Jake became a Disney star, and Logan's following skyrocketed even more. At the same time, the competition got fierce — to the point that they started dropping diss tracks about each other, turning their sibling rivalry into a public spectacle. Things got so heated that Disney decided to drop Jake altogether.

Jake himself admits their feud was all on them, and it all kicked off when they landed in La La Land.