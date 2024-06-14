Tom Brady's Supposed Role In Gisele's Split From Jiu-Jitsu Trainer Boyfriend Doesn't Surprise Us
Gisele Bundchen has split from Joaquim Valente, the jiujitsu instructor she started dating after divorcing Tom Brady. In February 2024, People confirmed that the pair had embarked on a romance the previous year. "They have been dating since June," shared a source. "They're taking it slow. They started out as great friends first. She's very private about this and wanted to keep it quiet while they got to know each other." Despite the rampant rumors stating otherwise, another source confirmed that there wasn't any funny business going on between Bundchen and Valente, who supported her as she split from Brady, before the divorce was finalized. "Their friendship turned romantic after the divorce."
Unfortunately, Bundchen and Valente are no more, according to In Touch, and it's partially because of Tom Brady's Netflix Roast. The special saw an all-star lineup of comics including Kevin Hart dunking on Bundchen's relationship and intimate life with Valente. "The spotlight was too much for him," shared a source with the outlet. "Joaquim's a regular guy. He's not used to all the attention he was getting," the source explained. In addition to Valente becoming the punchline of the jokes, people questioned if he'd incited Bundchen's and Brady's divorce, which didn't sit well with him. Interestingly, Bunchden is reportedly annoyed with Brady, whom she feels caused all the negative attention — and we're not at all surprised!
The Gisele jokes at Tom Brady's roast were rough
Tom Brady may have been the guest of honor at his Netflix roast, but it was Gisele Bundchen who was severely maligned. Several stand-ups wielded their comedic chops to take her and her boyfriend, Joaquim Valente, down a peg or two. Kevin Hart, as mentioned above, may have launched the most inappropriate joke her way. "Sometimes you gotta f*** your coach. You know who else f***ed their coach? Gisele. She f***ed that karate man," joked Hart in one clip of the roast. Given the way the jokes influenced the perception of Bundchen's relationship with Valente online, the model is well within her rights to feel Tom Brady's decision to do the roast indirectly sped up the demise of her relationship.
Brady may or may not agree that his roast led to the end of Bundchen's burgeoning romance. However, he's already spoken up about regretting the roast, which included jokes about Brady not prioritizing his kids. During an interview with "The Pivot Podcast," Brady said, "I loved when the jokes were about me. I thought they were so fun. I didn't like the way that it affected my kids." Brady also revealed that he wouldn't elect to participate in another roast to avoid bringing undue attention to his loved ones. "Like I said, when I signed up for that, I love when people were making fun of me," he added.