Tom Brady's Supposed Role In Gisele's Split From Jiu-Jitsu Trainer Boyfriend Doesn't Surprise Us

Gisele Bundchen has split from Joaquim Valente, the jiujitsu instructor she started dating after divorcing Tom Brady. In February 2024, People confirmed that the pair had embarked on a romance the previous year. "They have been dating since June," shared a source. "They're taking it slow. They started out as great friends first. She's very private about this and wanted to keep it quiet while they got to know each other." Despite the rampant rumors stating otherwise, another source confirmed that there wasn't any funny business going on between Bundchen and Valente, who supported her as she split from Brady, before the divorce was finalized. "Their friendship turned romantic after the divorce."

Unfortunately, Bundchen and Valente are no more, according to In Touch, and it's partially because of Tom Brady's Netflix Roast. The special saw an all-star lineup of comics including Kevin Hart dunking on Bundchen's relationship and intimate life with Valente. "The spotlight was too much for him," shared a source with the outlet. "Joaquim's a regular guy. He's not used to all the attention he was getting," the source explained. In addition to Valente becoming the punchline of the jokes, people questioned if he'd incited Bundchen's and Brady's divorce, which didn't sit well with him. Interestingly, Bunchden is reportedly annoyed with Brady, whom she feels caused all the negative attention — and we're not at all surprised!