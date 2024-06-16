Everything Jelly Roll Has Shared About His Rarely-Seen Son Noah

Jelly Roll is a dad of two, but while his daughter, Bailey Ann DeFord has opened up on many occasions about her upbringing, the same can't be said for his son, Noah DeFord. However, every now and then, the tatted up country star and his wife, Bunnie XO, share insight into their relationship with the youngest DeFord kid.

The first time Jelly Roll ever spoke about his son was in 2016, when he announced his birth via Facebook. The sweet post saw a newborn Noah in hospital, and the proud dad captioned the pic, "Welcome to earth." In the days that followed, he shared two more pictures — first of him holding his son, and then of him, baby Noah, and Bailey. In the latter, he gushed over how much he loved seeing his eldest child thrive as a big sister. "I've seen it all and nothing compares to this!" he wrote. Who started chopping the onions?

It's worth noting that in the years since then, Noah hasn't been seen quite so often. That said, that has nothing to do with how close he and his famous dad are. Quite the contrary, Jelly Roll has made it clear that the only reason we don't see more of the youngster is because his mom prefers it that way. And, far from being spicy about it, Jelly Roll is totally on-board with his youngest kid's mom's stance.