Tragic Details Found In Riley Strain's Autopsy Report

The mystery surrounding the death and disappearance of 22-year-old University of Missouri student Riley Strain has finally been solved. After three long months, authorities have revealed the official cause of his death, providing much-needed answers to his grieving family.

On March 9, 2024, Strain was reported missing by a friend, a day after he was last seen at Luke Combs' popular downtown Nashville bar, Luke's 32 Bridge. He and his friends were reportedly in the city for a short weekend trip, but that night took a turn when Strain was ejected from the establishment. "During Riley's visit to Luke's 32 Bridge, our records show he purchased and was served one alcoholic drink and two waters," the management noted in a statement. "At 9:35 p.m., our security team made a decision based on our conduct standards to escort him from the venue." One of his friends tried to leave with him, but his stepfather, Christopher Whiteid, told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that "the bouncers wouldn't let them out with him, that they were trying to get their bill paid."

It wasn't until two weeks later that Strain's remains were recovered in the Cumberland River in West Nashville. The police ruled out foul play, with Metropolitan Nashville Police Department Chief John Drake noting, "There is no evidence to suggest anything other than" the student unintentionally falling into the river, according to CBS News. Drake also revealed that he was found with his clothes, watch, and other personal items intact. The final piece of the puzzle was revealed on June 18, 2024, when the official autopsy report confirmed Strain's death was an accident.