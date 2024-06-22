The Untold Truth Of Braxton Berrios

NFL player Braxton Berrios has always been self-driven. In his teens, he had a list of goals he wanted to achieve. One of these was to win the Nike SPARQ competition in high school, which would earn him a place at The Opening, an all-star prospect camp hosted in Beaverton, Oregon. In July 2013, Berrios aced the contest with the fastest 20-yard shuttle time — 3.81 seconds — and clinched a spot in Oregon.

All along, he was paving the way for his biggest dream yet: becoming a Miami Hurricane. "My goal was always to play football at the University of Miami," he shared in a conversation with The Daily Orange. "That's what I always worked towards. When I got up on Saturday mornings, I turned on ESPN to listen to them talk about Miami." In October 2013, Berrios's lifelong dream came true when he announced that he would be joining the 'Canes. The wide receiver was amongst the top recruits of the 2014 season and went on to win a Jim Tatum Award during his senior year.

All this was a step toward accomplishing another dream: being a household name in football. Berrios got an inch closer to that goal when he joined the NFL in 2018. Since entering the league, his fan base has increased significantly. Some online fans know him for reasons other than his career or the other less-public facets of his life, so to learn more, here's the untold truth of Braxton Berrios.