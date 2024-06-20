Weird Things About Hunter Biden And Melissa Cohen Biden's Marriage

Hunter Biden's scandalous relationship history is pretty well-documented, so it's not exactly surprising that his current marriage to Melissa Cohen has raised eyebrows, too. From a glaring age gap, to the speediness of their union (six days, people!), there are a whole bunch of signs this marriage might not last. Even so, at least at the time of his writing, the couple seems to be pretty committed to going the distance.

Let's start at the very beginning. Hunter met his now-wife not long after Page Six confirmed that he had split from his girlfriend, Hallie Biden (who had previously been married to his late brother, Beau Biden). As a general timeline, Page Six reported on the split on April 30, 2019 ... and per TMZ, he and Cohen wed on May 16. Don't worry, though, that doesn't mean there was any infidelity. For starters, it later emerged that Hunter and Hallie had parted ways earlier that year. That said, even if the breakup had been in April, as Beau himself admitted in an interview with ABC, he and Cohen met mere days before their wedding.

Deciding to be legally bound to someone you haven't even known for a full week is an, ahem, interesting choice, but as Hunter explained in his interview with the outlet, "I instantly fell in love with her. And I've fallen in love with her more every day." Love wins, we guess? However, this is just the start of what makes this union a strange one.