The Untold Truth Of TikToker Frankie LaPenna

What do you get if you cross an impressively thick mustache, a series of increasingly outlandish Zoom sessions, and the kind of curvy butt that would make Kim Kardashian green with envy? Well, anyone who's chronically online will already know that the answer is up-and-coming viral comedian Frankie LaPenna.

The Michigan native has racked up millions of followers across YouTube, TikTok, and Instagram thanks to his attention-grabbing skits and stunts, whether it's skateboard jumping over a Pagani Huayra worth $3 million, staging a business meeting while leaping out of an airplane, or launching a custom-made booty bus. And all this from a personality who was practically unknown just a few years ago.

LaPenna has plans to expand his already massive reach, too, telling Factz, "I want to try to tackle and conquer long-form media. I don't know if I have the right personality for long-form, majority of my videos I'm not even talking." But he's still very much one of the top short-form entertainers online. From family tragedies and film school beginnings to celebrity collabs and corporate concerns, here's a closer look at the self-proclaimed "most caked up man on the internet."