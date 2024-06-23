Rose Hanbury's Look Drastically Changed After Her Marriage To David Cholmondeley

In making the jump from model to Marchioness of Cholmondeley, Rose Hanbury's style changed dramatically. We can't say we're shocked by that. After all, laid-back it-girl vibes don't quite go with the aesthetics of Houghton Hall.

That Hanbury caught the eye of now-husband David Rocksavage isn't exactly surprising when one takes into account that he spent many of his bachelor years hanging with supermodels. (ICYMI, Kate Moss happens to be one of his closest friends.) In addition to being a model herself, Hanbury's personal style in the early aughts was pretty on par with the rest of the fash pack of the era. Think belts slung around the hips of outfits that didn't need them (the very definition of "fashun" at the time), denim jackets over mini-dresses, and those omnipresent full-sized handbags.

In 2009, she and Rocksavage married, and her social rank changed considerably. Sure, there were still elements of Hanbury's party girl self (exhibit A: pairing a glitter maxi with a leather jacket in 2018). However, for the most part, her looks seemed to tie in with the vibe of the stately home she acquired through her marriage. As Kate Moss once told Financial Times of Houghton Hall, "It's a dream house." And as the lady of said house, Hanbury has gone on to reflect that through her style, which now reads very dreamy — and dare we say, a little fairy-like.