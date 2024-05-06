Rose Hanbury Outfits That Just Didn't Work

Even before becoming the Marchioness of Cholmondeley, Rose Hanbury's modeling career placed her firmly in the public eye. As a result, we've seen a ton of her style wins over the years. However, just like the best of us, she's had some not-so-great style moments, too.

First thing's first, a disclaimer: While Hanbury made a number of public appearances in the mid-aughts, we won't be delving into those looks. Reason being, it's simply not fair to judge the outfits according to today's standards. We're also on the cusp of a revival of that particular era's style, and we don't want to give questionable lewks a pass simply because they may be almost-retro.

Max Mumby/indigo/Getty

With that out of the way, we'll start off with a more recent look that could have been great, but simply fell short. We're talking about Hanbury's coat dress that she wore to the thanksgiving service for Prince Phillip, which took place a year after Philip's emotional funeral. Though the dress itself was beautiful, the fabric of the garment looked a little thin, with no rigidity to give it some polish. As a result, what could have looked incredible felt a touch underwhelming on camera. That said, it was a somber affair, and Hanbury likely wasn't anticipating her choice in mourning attire fabric to be zoomed in on, so we'll give this one some grace.