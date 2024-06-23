What Happened To Mama June's Late Daughter Anna's Two Kids?

"Mama June" Shannon may have secured emergency custody of Kaitlyn Cardwell in January 2024, but the fight with Michael Cardwell over the little girl was far from over. On the contrary, Shannon went on to make some very serious claims against Michael.

As reported by The U.S. Sun, in response to Michael's ongoing attempts to gain custody of Kaitlyn — in which he pointed to the complicated relationship between his late ex-wife and her mother as a reason for his request to be granted — Shannon made an allegation to the court that Michael had been physically abusive to both Anna "Chickadee" Cardwell and to Kaitlyn. Michael denied the accusation outright via his attorney, who spoke to the outlet. In yet another blow, Shannon's camp also rubbished a claim Michael had made about continuing to see Kaitlyn despite his divorce from Chickadee. Explaining why Kaitlyn had often tagged along when Kylee Cardwell saw her father, she claimed in legal docs, "The child of the marriage did not wish to visit the father if Kaitlyn did not come with her." By contrast, Shannon's filing noted that she had been a constant figure in Kaitlyn's life.

As of June 2024, Kaitlyn is still living with Shannon — and perhaps unsurprisingly, neither of them have had much contact with Kyle Cardwell.

If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic abuse, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233. You can also find more information, resources, and support at their website.