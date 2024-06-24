What Does Patrick Mahomes Really Think Of Caitlin Clark?

Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes is one of Caitlin Clark's biggest supporters. Ahead of the 2024 Super Bowl, Mahomes waxed poetic about the then-University of Iowa star's future, and his words were totally encouraging. "Yeah, I think she's close to breaking it, maybe on Super Bowl Sunday," Mahomes said of Clark's chances of breaking the NCAA scoring record (via KCII). "She's just a tremendous player, a tremendous person. I've met with her and talked. You can tell she loves the game, she loves playing at Iowa." He continued, "She's going to be one of the best college basketball players to ever play, then go to the WNBA and dominate there as well." Mahomes also said he hoped to never face Clark on a basketball court.

With that said, Mahomes isn't the only member of the Kansas City Chiefs who loves Clark. The whole team has her back. In April 2024, the Chiefs hit Clark with a super fun shoutout as she competed in March Madness. The football team posted a photo of a young Clark proudly rocking Chiefs' merchandise while surrounded by several boys, who could've been friends, family members, or possibly her fellow teammates (as Clark played multiple sports as a child). "You cheered for us. Now it's our turn! All of Chiefs Kingdom is rooting you on tonight, @caitlinclark22," read the Instagram post.