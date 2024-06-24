What Does Patrick Mahomes Really Think Of Caitlin Clark?
Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes is one of Caitlin Clark's biggest supporters. Ahead of the 2024 Super Bowl, Mahomes waxed poetic about the then-University of Iowa star's future, and his words were totally encouraging. "Yeah, I think she's close to breaking it, maybe on Super Bowl Sunday," Mahomes said of Clark's chances of breaking the NCAA scoring record (via KCII). "She's just a tremendous player, a tremendous person. I've met with her and talked. You can tell she loves the game, she loves playing at Iowa." He continued, "She's going to be one of the best college basketball players to ever play, then go to the WNBA and dominate there as well." Mahomes also said he hoped to never face Clark on a basketball court.
With that said, Mahomes isn't the only member of the Kansas City Chiefs who loves Clark. The whole team has her back. In April 2024, the Chiefs hit Clark with a super fun shoutout as she competed in March Madness. The football team posted a photo of a young Clark proudly rocking Chiefs' merchandise while surrounded by several boys, who could've been friends, family members, or possibly her fellow teammates (as Clark played multiple sports as a child). "You cheered for us. Now it's our turn! All of Chiefs Kingdom is rooting you on tonight, @caitlinclark22," read the Instagram post.
Brittany Mahomes also supports Caitlin Clark
Patrick Mahomes' love for Caitlin Clark seems to be contagious. In addition to his team supporting the Indiana Fever star, his wife, Brittany Mahomes is also a fan. In early June 2024, Brittany took to her Instagram stories to shower Clark with encouragement after the burgeoning WNBA star was shoved to the ground by Chennedy Carter during a matchup with the Chicago Sky. "[Caitlin Clark] keep doing your thing!!" Brittany wrote, per US Weekly. "You're a baller and it's incredible to see what you're doing for the game and women's sports!!"
As for Clark's thoughts on the encounter? She was caught off guard. "I wasn't expecting it," Clark said (via CBS Sports). "It is what it is. It's a physical game. Go make the free throw and execute on offense, and I feel like that's kind of what we did." Days later, Carter doubled down on her decision to get physical with Clark. "I'm a competitor, and I'm going to compete no matter who you are, and no matter who's in front of me," said Carter. Later, Clark addressed the encounter again, stating that she was going to focus on other things. "I'm trying not to let it bother me, and just stay in the game and stay in what's important," she said.
What Caitlin Clark thinks of Patrick Mahomes
Needless to say, Caitlin Clark is also a huge fan of Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. Regarding the former, Clark complimented Mahomes and his teammate, Travis Kelce during a November 2023 appearance on "Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli." She said (via The Kansas City Star), "Oh man, they're one of the best duos. I think it's kind of similar to how we run offense at Iowa. Good point guard, good post player. Good quarterback, great tight end. And they're fun to watch. They make football exciting." As far as the Chiefs in general, Clark has been rooting for the team for most of her life.
Of course, the Monday Night Football appearance wasn't Clark's first time praising Mahomes. She had nothing but glowing things to say about him during a chat with the Hawk Central Radio Show in January 2023. "I'm a huge Patrick Mahomes fan," Clark admitted (via Hawkeyes Wire). "I think he's incredible. Obviously, a great person, but a great football player, too." Clark also revealed that she hadn't spoken to Mahomes in person at that point, but he had communicated with her through other mediums. "But, yeah, Patrick has DM'd me on Twitter before, like, 'I'm a big fan of you. I'm going to try to come to a game,'" said Clark. "I don't know if he's actually going to ever do that, but, hey, if he wants to, courtside at Carver. Let's make it happen."