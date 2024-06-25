The Truth About Donald Sutherland Is Tumbling Out

On June 20, 2024, the world learned that Donald Sutherland died of an undisclosed long-term illness at his home in Miami. The renowned actor was 88 years old at the time of his death, and he spent more than six decades of his life in show business, but there's much the world might not have known about the storied actor.

Sutherland began his career in the U.K. theater scene, followed by roles on British television. He didn't make his feature film debut until he was over 30 years old, in the 1964 Italian horror movie, "The Castle of the Living Dead." He broke out three years later with "The Dirty Dozen," and solidified himself as a star with "M*A*S*H," "Kelly's Heroes," and "Klute." By the time he passed away, Sutherland had appeared in nearly 200 films and television shows, in addition to his work in theater and narration.

Sutherland left behind a Hollywood dynasty, with all five of his kids — Kiefer, Rachel, Roeg, Rossif, and Angus — involved in show business, including Emmy-winning Kiefer, who was named after the director of Sutherland's first film, Warren Kiefer. His four sons were all named after famous directors, but that is just the tip of the iceberg in terms of interesting things about the late actor's life and career.