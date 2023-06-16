What Jane Fonda Really Did For A Living Before Her Acting Fame
Leading up to becoming a world-famous actor, Jane Fonda tried a more conventional job. The "Grace and Frankie" star was born to another well-known actor, Henry Fonda. During a 2022 chat, via Closer Weekly, Jane spoke about how performing offered an outlet for her father. "Dad was a very shy, withdrawn person," Jane said. "He always said that acting provided that mask behind which he could express the emotions he couldn't in real life."
In time, Jane decided to try her hand at acting as well. One of her early big breaks was the titular role in "Cat Ballou," a 1965 Western comedy film. She's gone on to lead numerous other successful movies such as "Barbarella," "9 to 5," "Monster-in-Law" and more. Moreover, Jane has scored two Academy Awards for best actress for the films "Coming Home" and "Klute." Aside from these wins, Jane has also earned five other Oscar nominations for her noteworthy performances.
Though she's remained one of the greatest actors in the industry, Jane initially didn't have plans for a Hollywood career.
Jane Fonda was a secretary before becoming an actor
Jane Fonda took on a supporting role before she found acting, working as a secretary when she found herself out of a job. In a 2023 interview on Dax Shepard and Monica Padman's "Armchair Expert" podcast, Fonda touches on not being certain about her path prior to her acting pursuits. "I had been fired as a secretary, and I didn't know what to do," Fonda said. At this time, Fonda was living near Susan Strasberg, the daughter of legendary acting coach Lee Strasberg. Susan first suggested that Fonda try attending her father's acting lessons. After this, Fonda said, "[Lee] interviewed me, and he took me into his classes. And then he told me I was talented, and that was it." Fonda went on to say, "I had no intention of being an actor. I didn't know what to do."
Previously, Fonda told The Hollywood Reporter in 2011 that, at that time, she "became a model to pay for acting class" with Strasberg. Through her studies with Lee, Fonda realized she'd discovered the job she was meant to do in life. "It was when Lee Strasberg saw me do my first scene and said to me, 'You know, I see a lot of people coming through here. I just want to tell you something, Jane: you have real talent' — when he said that to me, I knew what my calling was," Fonda said. Following this impactful moment, Fonda has continued to win over moviegoers to this day.
Jane Fonda's career continues to thrive
Jane Fonda has endured as an A-list actor throughout her impressive career. While being interviewed by Yara Shahidi for Glamour in 2022, Fonda revisited the first time she appeared on Glamour's cover, which took place six decades ago. "If somebody had told me that, at almost 85 years old, I'd still be working as much as I am and feeling as good as I do, I wouldn't have believed them," Fonda said. The legendary actor also noted how it took her some time to recognize that acting would be the right profession for her. "My God, I didn't know what my path would be until I was in my thirties," Fonda said. "If you're curious and you're healthy and you're open, eventually who you are and where you're supposed to be will come to you. And it could take a long time."
Lately, Fonda's star power has been stronger than ever. In January 2023, she spoke to The Hollywood Reporter as the actor's three new films were set to premiere during the year: "80 for Brady," "Moving On" and "Book Club: The Next Chapter." Fonda shared, "Even at the height of my career — whenever that was, I guess in the '70s — I never had three movies in one year. So I feel pretty lucky."