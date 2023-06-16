What Jane Fonda Really Did For A Living Before Her Acting Fame

Leading up to becoming a world-famous actor, Jane Fonda tried a more conventional job. The "Grace and Frankie" star was born to another well-known actor, Henry Fonda. During a 2022 chat, via Closer Weekly, Jane spoke about how performing offered an outlet for her father. "Dad was a very shy, withdrawn person," Jane said. "He always said that acting provided that mask behind which he could express the emotions he couldn't in real life."

In time, Jane decided to try her hand at acting as well. One of her early big breaks was the titular role in "Cat Ballou," a 1965 Western comedy film. She's gone on to lead numerous other successful movies such as "Barbarella," "9 to 5," "Monster-in-Law" and more. Moreover, Jane has scored two Academy Awards for best actress for the films "Coming Home" and "Klute." Aside from these wins, Jane has also earned five other Oscar nominations for her noteworthy performances.

Though she's remained one of the greatest actors in the industry, Jane initially didn't have plans for a Hollywood career.