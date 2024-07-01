Tragic Details That Have Come Out About Sasha And Malia Obama

Being daughters of a U.S. president seems like it would come with some perks. From being able to meet some of the most influential people to traveling the world, there are clear benefits. However, as glamorous as it all may seem, there are downsides to being a public figure. Sasha and Malia Obama know a thing or two about that.

In 2008, when Barack Obama won the presidency, Sasha and Malia's lives changed forever. At just seven years old, Sasha became the youngest child to move into the White House since John F. Kennedy Jr. Malia wasn't much older at 10 years old when the Obama family moved into the famous residence. Michelle Obama commented on how huge the adjustment was for the two girls on the "Michelle Obama: The Light Podcast." She said, "It's like, plucking these little girls out of our normal life on the South Side of Chicago ... and then, putting them in a historic mansion with butlers and maids, and florists, and gardeners, and Secret Service, and then trying to make sure that they understood boundaries, understood responsibility."

Over the years, people have watched the two girls transform into grown women and Sasha and Malia have done a good job of putting smiles on their faces for photo ops and major events. But as happy as they may seem, the truth is, the two girls have had to deal with some tragic situations.