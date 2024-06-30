Why We Don't See Chelsea Clinton And Marc Mezvinsky's Three Kids

Chelsea Clinton spent her teenage years in the spotlight. It was far from a good experience. Just 12 when Bill Clinton won the election in November 1992, Chelsea had her looks compared to a cocker spaniel by Rush Limbaugh and was mocked in a "Saturday Night Live" skit the following year. Being made fun of became part of her daily life. Her time as first daughter taught her valuable lessons she carried on when she became a mother herself.

Chelsea and Marc Mezvinsky started their family in September 2014 when they welcomed their daughter Charlotte. They expanded the brood in June 2016 with the birth of their son Aidan, and then again when their second son Jasper was born in July 2019. Because of what she went through, Chelsea makes her children's privacy one of her top priorities. That doesn't mean they haven't been subjected to verbal abuse. Chelsea still experiences plenty of harassment anywhere she goes.

And the attacks are often directed at her kids as well. "I hope your children die so your family line dies with you," Chelsea recalled of one particular threat on "Jemele Hill Is UnBothered" in 2020. Other attacks are even more vicious. "I hope your kids wind up in ashes, that's where all Jewish kids should wind up," she added. Chelsea knows that's her family's reality. "The amount of hate is so intense," she said. The only thing she can do is try to protect them the best she can and teach them to do the same.