Paula Deen's Transformation Is Truly Staggering

Her chirpy "Hey y'all!" greeting is just a pinch of the Southern charm that cooking queen Paula Deen used to attract millions of fans who don't turn their noses up at cooking with cake mix. Her down-home, grandmotherly appeal helped her build a culinary empire with restaurants, cookbooks, and cooking shows, but Deen's public persona is a tiny bite of her entire story.

Another way Deen buttered up her loyal fanbase is by becoming famous for her unapologetic and sometimes out-of-control use of her favorite dairy product: butter. She has been criticized for promoting unhealthy eating habits and giving Southern cuisine a bad name by making people associate it with processed ingredients. "It's almost like a spoof of Southern cooking," food historian Nathalie Dupree told The New York Times. Deen herself has downplayed her talents in the kitchen, telling Mashed, "I am not a chef, I'm a cook."

Deen's backstory is a boot-strappy one, making her the type of celebrity that a lot of people want to root for. However, while her comfort food might accomplish its purpose, some of her behavior has made many others uncomfortable. In other words, her transformation from a girl who wanted to be a housewife into a self-made businesswoman wasn't as easy as her sweet tea pie recipe.