Trump's Middle School Reaction To Biden's Dig At His Weight Confirms What We Suspected

No, you didn't accidentally tune in to an episode of "Curb Your Enthusiasm" rather than the first 2024 presidential debate. Joe Biden and Donald Trump really did spar over golf handicaps and the latter's weight — but ridiculous as it was, Trump's response (delivered in a decidedly middle school manner) did hint at something we've long suspected. That is, he's clinging to the claims that he weighs 215 pounds.

ICYMI, the first debate saw Trump use his golfing talents to prove just how young and spritely he was. Biden made it clear he didn't believe that, though, pointing to what many have assumed was a misrepresentation of Trump's weight when he was booked at Fulton County Jail in August 2023 (more on that in a bit). We're hesitant to give a direct quote of Biden's stinger because, well, he said, "You're going to see he's 6-foot-5 and only two hundred and twenty thirve pounds." Red flags regarding Biden's health aside, Trump's reaction was fairly telling — a denial focused exclusively on the height portion of Biden's comments. "Never said I was 6'5," he said. After Biden doubled down, so did Trump. "I never said — I never said that," he said, shaking his head.

In fairness, as reported by ABC in the wake of Trump's release from jail, he was actually listed at 6-foot-3. However, the fact that Trump wouldn't speak to his weight tells us he's fully committed to sticking to that story — no matter how bizarre it sounds.