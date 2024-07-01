Inappropriate Outfits We Can't Believe Hallmark's Lacey Chabert Wore

Lacey Chabert might make fetch fashion choices most of the time, but the "Mean Girls" star occasionally stumbles and sports outfits that would have The Plastics booting her from their lunch table. However, she shouldn't feel too bad about suffering a fashion flub from time to time — even her former Hallmark co-worker Candace Cameron Bure has a few inappropriate outfits in her style archive.

Interestingly, Chabert's job as a Hallmark heroine often calls for her to dress inappropriately — but not in the way you might think. It's not like she's playing a Toaster Strudel heiress who embraced the aughts-era Paris Hilton style of dressing after graduating from high school. "Typically, [Hallmark movies] are shot in the summer, and you're in coats, scarves, gloves, and cashmere, and it's 110 degrees outside. You're sweating and trying to act cold," she told Entertainment Weekly. Sadly, Chabert doesn't get to bring her own Regina George to work with her to encourage her to show a little skin.

Chabert has brought that cozy Hallmark signature to her own clothing line for HSN, telling E! News that some of the items in it are reflective of her personal style. "I feel like my closet has become 5% dressy clothes and red carpet styles, and 95% loungewear," she said. Unfortunately, it's when she tries to trade comfort for style that she's most at risk of wearing something worthy of a Burn Book entry.