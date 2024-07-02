The Scary Incident That Led Olivia Dunne To Have Security At LSU

Gymnast-slash-social media sensation Olivia Dunne has a massive following, and as such, it's not exactly surprising that fans of hers would show up to support her at meets. However, things took a scary turn in January 2023 — and her university was forced to hire security for future events.

Early January 2023 saw Dunne and her Louisiana State University gymnastics teammates compete at the University of Utah. Knowing Dunne would be there, hordes of teenage boys from her fanbase showed up. However, that turned into a very frustrating situation for her and her opponents alike. For starters, Dunne's fans began yelling boisterously for her during the competition. Speaking to Fox 13, University of Utah gymnast Jaylene Gilstrap shared that Dunne seemed disconcerted by it. "They were out there just yelling, 'We want Livvy,' which I could tell she was also upset about, and keeping her head down," she told the outlet. That was just the beginning, though — as documented in a post to X, formerly Twitter, by Olympian Samantha Peszek, things escalated after the event had wrapped up, with the same boys lining up outside the arena and yelling that they wanted to see Dunne.

Making matters even scarier, Utah Athletics reporter Josh Furlong also revealed on X that when Dunne and her teammates eventually did come out, police had needed to guard the door to stop any of the boys from trying to get in. Understandably, LSU recognized that there was a serious risk, and they took action right away.