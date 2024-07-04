The Clear Signs Christina Hall's Reputation With HGTV Fans Has Soured

HGTV fans are a loyal bunch, but once they jump ship, it's pretty hard to earn their views back. Although Christina Hall, who starred on "Flip or Flip" for the better part of a decade, is HGTV royalty, her reputation with some of the network's fans has soured in recent years — and it's not because she hasn't been a constant fixture on the network. "Flip or Flop," which Hall hosted with

her ex husband, Tarek El Moussa

, ended in 2022, but she has since moved on to "Christina on The Coast" and other special projects, with more episodes are on the horizon! "@thechristinahall is back with all new episodes of #ChristinaOnTheCoast on Thursday, July 11 at 9|8c," the brand posted on

Instagram

in June.

While some fans are excited to see more of Hall's DIY expertise on screen, many more have objected to Hall's presence on the network. "Why does HGTV insist on trying to make her a thing?" commented one fan under the post. Her ship has sailed!" wrote another fan. Another user claimed that someone else should take her slot. "No thanks. There are more talented people out there that deserve a show!!" they posted. Meanwhile, another user's disdain spanned not only her show, but her commercials too. "I even mute commercials that she's on. No way would I watch a whole show. Find something better HGTV," they wrote.

Unfortunately, this is just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the backlash Hall is facing from HGTV fans.