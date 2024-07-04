All The Plastic Surgery Rumors Kate Middleton Has Faced

Catherine, Princess of Wales, has been lauded for her beauty since she entered public life. From the days when she was just Prince William's college girlfriend all the way to her royal wedding, Kate Middleton has remained one of the most popular beauty and style inspirations for generations of royal watchers. Unfortunately, the princess has also faced rumors of plastic surgery for most of her time as a public figure. OK! Magazine, for example, published comments from a source claiming that the royal had surgically altered her nose. "The Duchess of Cambridge has had two rhinoplasty surgeries," they shared back in 2016 (via Radar Online). "The first was a graduation present to herself in 2005," they added.

Sources who spoke with the National Enquirer claimed that Middleton had an extensive plastic surgery makeover ahead of her wedding to Prince William. "Kate knows she's about to become the most photographed person in the world – and women will scrutinize every inch of her. She's really dreading that," shared the source. "She wants to project a modern, glamorous image, and she knows that it's best to have cosmetic intervention before any aging, sagging, drooping or wrinkling can mar her figure." As for what these supposed alterations cost? Well, let's just say they weren't cheap: $150,000 to be exact! Of course, this is just one of several rumors concerning Middleton's supposed cosmetic surgery.