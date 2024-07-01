Diana Taurasi Sings Caitlin Clark's Praises After Losing To Her

Diana Taurasi was dripping in sarcasm a few days before she and Caitlin Clark officially made their on-court introduction. The Phoenix Mercury guard famously went viral in April 2024, when she implied, without naming Clark, that the streak of success she achieved during her time at the University of Iowa wouldn't immediately manifest in the WNBA. "Reality is coming," said Taurasi while appearing on ESPN. "There's levels to this thing, and that's just life ... You see it on the NBA side, and you're going to see it on this side, where you look super-human playing against 18-year-olds, but you're going to come with some grown women who've been playing professional basketball for a long time."

However, Taurasi totally ate her words when she went against Clark and her team, the Indiana Fever, on June 30. According to ESPN, the Indiana Fever bested the Phoenix Mercury, securing a final score of 88-82. And though social media expected Taurasi's loss to prompt even more shade, she simply showered Clark with praise. "It's amazing what Caitlin's been able to do in her short career so far," Taurasi said after the game. "The one thing that I really love about her, she loves the game. You can tell she's put the work in. ... It's been a lot of pressure, a lot of things thrown at her, and she keeps showing up and keeps getting better every single game." Taurasi also foresees a bright future for the WNBA rookie.

Fans, meanwhile, foresee a possible friendship between the pros.