Jazz Jennings' Stunning Weight Loss Transformation

This article contains references to eating disorders.

Millions of viewers have watched Jazz Jennings through the years, from her journey to gender confirmation surgery to her life as a proud transgender woman. Now, Jennings is shining light on another evolution, her incredible weight loss journey. The television personality has opened up her life to millions of viewers on television, and keeping in that same tune, she's been transparent about gaining over 100 pounds. Jennings was candid about putting on the weight in 2021, and she's since documented her journey to a fitter, healthier self in recent years.

Being open and honest is nothing new for her, as the Florida native rose to fame at just 6 years old when an interview with Barbara Walters on "20/20" highlighted her as one of the youngest transgender individuals to publicly share her story. Since then, her life has been heavily documented on the TLC show "I Am Jazz." The docuseries premiered in 2015 when she was only 15 years old and has continued to run for eight seasons, sharing the ins and outs of Jennings navigating her adolescent youth.

Nowadays, she's holding herself accountable when it comes to her physical appearance — from sharing videos of herself exercising to posting helpful advice on self-image. "Sometimes, loving yourself and your body means honoring your desire to make a change," she wrote on Instagram in 2024. It's a good thing for her; change is something she's incredibly comfortable with. Here's a look at Jazz Jennings' stunning weight loss transformation.