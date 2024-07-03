Jazz Jennings' Stunning Weight Loss Transformation
This article contains references to eating disorders.
Millions of viewers have watched Jazz Jennings through the years, from her journey to gender confirmation surgery to her life as a proud transgender woman. Now, Jennings is shining light on another evolution, her incredible weight loss journey. The television personality has opened up her life to millions of viewers on television, and keeping in that same tune, she's been transparent about gaining over 100 pounds. Jennings was candid about putting on the weight in 2021, and she's since documented her journey to a fitter, healthier self in recent years.
Being open and honest is nothing new for her, as the Florida native rose to fame at just 6 years old when an interview with Barbara Walters on "20/20" highlighted her as one of the youngest transgender individuals to publicly share her story. Since then, her life has been heavily documented on the TLC show "I Am Jazz." The docuseries premiered in 2015 when she was only 15 years old and has continued to run for eight seasons, sharing the ins and outs of Jennings navigating her adolescent youth.
Nowadays, she's holding herself accountable when it comes to her physical appearance — from sharing videos of herself exercising to posting helpful advice on self-image. "Sometimes, loving yourself and your body means honoring your desire to make a change," she wrote on Instagram in 2024. It's a good thing for her; change is something she's incredibly comfortable with. Here's a look at Jazz Jennings' stunning weight loss transformation.
Jazz Jennings shared with her fans the struggles that led to her weight gain
When Jazz Jennings first opened up about her weight gain in 2021, she took to Instagram to share before and after photos of her significant transformation. "As many of you have noticed, over the past few years, I have gained a substantial amount of weight," she wrote in her post. "I suffer from binge-eating disorder, a disease in which I'm not only addicted to food, but I eat it in large quantities."
Jennings revealed that her weight gain began around two years earlier, spanning from a combination of binge eating and an increase in appetite due to the medication she was taking. Over nearly two years, the TLC star admitted to gaining nearly 100 pounds, something she said she's had a hard time coming to terms with. "I'm ready to change my ways; I've been saying I'm ready to turn over a new leaf, but I'm running out of trees now," she explained.
The "I Am Jazz" star admitted that she surrounded herself with a team of close friends and family, as well as health experts, who helped her address the problem. Still, she told her fans that she planned to hold herself accountable despite her support system. "... At the end of the day, I have to be the one committed toward bettering myself," she clarified. The post marked the beginning of Jennings' journey to health and wellness, one she said she wanted to share with the world. "Love you all, and thanks for understanding the battle I'm fighting to win," she concluded.
If you or someone you know is struggling with an eating disorder, please contact the National Eating Disorder Association's Helpline at 1-800-931-2237 or chat with one of their helpline volunteers on NEDA's website.
She deferred from Harvard University to focus on her mental health
While Jazz Jennings went public with her weight struggles in 2021, fans noticed a change in the reality star as early as 2019. At the time, Jennings announced that she had deferred her decision to enroll at Harvard University, a school she had previously pegged as one of her top choices. While she didn't specify whether her weight had played a role in the decision, Jennings shared that she had been struggling with her mental health.
"After careful consideration, I have decided to take a break before starting at Harvard," she wrote in an Instagram post in the fall of that year. "It wasn't an easy decision but it is the right one for me." She went on to write about taking some much-needed space for herself, something she had been lacking. "These past few years have been so full and busy that I realized I could use some time to refocus and recenter to be the strongest version of myself," Jennings explained.
Several months later, Jennings announced on social media that she would continue with her plans to enroll at Harvard. "After a tough decision, I decided Harvard would be the best home for me," she wrote on Instagram in February of 2020. "I am so proud to be a part of the Crimson Family and excited to be starting on campus soon!" After completing requirements to get approved again after deferring, Jennings announced on TikTok in 2022 that she would soon enroll as an undergraduate during the 2023 term.
She opened up about feeling 'caged' on I Am Jazz
Jazz Jennings gave viewers a closer look at her mental stage amidst her weight gain during Season 7 of "I Am Jazz." In one episode that aired in 2021, the Harvard student spoke with her grandmother, Jacky, about feeling trapped inside her body.
The TLC star compared her body to a "cage," saying, "On the inside, I'm a little bit broken. My spirit has been shattered a little bit by all that I've been through" (per The Sun). She also had to adapt to the toll the extra pounds took on her active lifestyle, and adjusting to those newfound limitations wasn't easy. "Having all this extra weight, I can't do so many things with my body that I used to be able to do," she explained in a preview for Season 7 posted by Entertainment Tonight.
In a clip from Season 7 Episode 1, Jennings weighed in at 234 pounds. "It's pretty heartbreaking to realize like 'Wow ... I did this to myself.'" Her added pounds raised concerns for her mother, who feared for her future. "I'm really scared for her, not just because of the number on the scale but because of the health concerns," Jeanette said. She mentioned Jenning's alarmingly high resting heart rate, which was higher than her mother's in the middle of a workout.
By the end of the episode, Jennings committed to changing her life for the better. Her brothers Sander and Griffen helped take photos of her at her heaviest to keep her accountable as she started her weight loss journey.
Jennings' own family criticized her weight gain
Jazz Jennings claimed her family had been part of the problem on her journey to slimming down. In a Season 7 preview, the television star said she felt criticized by those closest to her. "I do experience fat shaming from my family," she shared in the clip, adding, "It makes me feel really humiliated."
When having a discussion with a professional about what Jennings typically eats for breakfast, she responded with, "Fast food. Maybe a donut or two, and then maybe two bagels." Her grandmother Jacky was taken aback by the answer, saying in a confessional, "I don't judge her by that. I'm just shocked." Jazz even argued with her older sister, Ari, over her decision to put butter on her pasta. "We're not putting butter on it right now, Jazz," Ari tells her, adding, "You need to chill right now."
Navigating comments about a loved one's recent weight gain can be a tricky situation, and it became a point of contention for the Jennings family. Jazz opened up to Today about reliving some tough commentary from her family in Season 7, admitting, "They want to see me be happy and healthy and it all comes from a place of love, but they've said comments in the past that kind of have been like, that's not the kind of thing to say. They look at my body and make remarks that aren't that kind." As for Jeanette, she acknowledges that it's a learning curve, saying, "We try to be supportive and yes, sometimes we're annoying."
Jennings started a fitness boot camp
Committing to being the best version of herself meant a whole new exercise regimen for Jazz Jennings. The Florida native took a step in the right direction when she began her fitness journey and posted a video to Instagram in 2022 of herself doing a boot camp led by her brother Sander.
"So, I just woke up early, and I'm feeling motivated," Jazz said in the clip before introducing the special "Boot Camp with Sander." Jazz was filmed performing various with her brother, including jumping jacks, wall sits, planks, and a half-mile run. "Five minutes in and I'm already struggling," she joked in the video. She pushed through, however, telling her fans, "It's okay though. You gotta start somewhere." The TLC star even exercised multiple times a day in her effort to shed the weight, and she posted a photo to her Instagram in 2022 showing off her rosy post-workout glow. "Worked out twice today!!! Feeling happy with my #progress !!" she wrote that June.
Thanks to her family, Jazz found a new set of workout partners to keep inspiring her weight loss journey. The Harvard student posted a video to her Instagram in 2024 alongside her father, Greg, while they ran together, saying, "My dad is the BEST. So supportive and empathetic. Thanks for always being there for me. Now I just have to be consistent in order to reach my health goals! Baby steps."
She hit the 70-pound weight loss mark in 2024
All those family-oriented workouts seemed to pay off for Jazz Jennings. The "I Am Jazz" star took to Instagram in 2024 to reveal her slimmed-down figure at the beach, sharing the good news with her fans.
"70 pounds down! Feeling happier and healthier than I've been in years," she wrote in an Instagram post. While it was a huge accomplishment for the reality star, Jennings clarified that she doesn't plan to stop anytime soon. "I still have a ways to go, but I'm so proud to finally be taking the necessary steps toward bettering my mind, body, and spirit," she shared.
Her fans joined in to celebrate her in the comments section, with one fan writing, "I hope this means that you are FEELING good! bodies and minds are so complex and I hope that the changes in your body are simply a reflection of a change in your happiness and overall wellbeing." Another chimed in, saying, "You look amazing, Jazz!!!!!! Keep it up!!!!! Everyone here supports you."
Jennings posted a series of throwback photos of herself from 2018 to 2019 before she put on the weight, expressing gratitude for all the obstacles she's overcome. "I am not the girl I once was," she admitted. "... I miss her in so many ways, but I also love the transformed me in ways deeper than ever before. I LOVE being me!" She also advised viewers not to be so critical of themselves, writing, "Remember to be easy on yourself as you grow and change."
Jennings reveals her weight loss caused her to 'shift within'
Jazz Jennings discovered a new love for self-care after shedding 70 pounds. The TLC star took to Instagram in the summer of 2024, giving fans insight into her improved mental state.
"No matter my weight, I have always felt beautiful. However, losing this weight and prioritizing my health has created a shift within," she told her followers. Jennings revealed that she spent years not prioritizing her health and wellness but finally reached a breakthrough. "I had truly let myself go when it came to eating. I am so proud of my weight loss, and I feel my confidence radiates through," she continued.
Jennings stunned in a blue maxi dress and updo, relishing in her newfound glow. "This specific dress just made me feel like a goddess," she admitted, adding that she "felt so pretty." The "I Am Jazz" star left her fans some words of wisdom, writing, "Overall, take care of yourself and do things that make you happy and light. We can always strive to be better, and choosing to be the best version of yourself allows you to soar to heights higher than ever before."
Jennings shined with newfound confidence in her swimsuit posts
Jazz Jennings took to social media in 2024 to show off her new swimsuit body. The television personality posted several videos and photos promoting her new figure and reminding viewers about body positivity.
In one video with her brother Sander, she struck different poses alongside him by the beach. "To distinguish one body as being 'better' is a societal construct of beauty standards," she wrote on Instagram. "Let's always respect each other, our bodies, and the autonomy we have when it comes to how we care for ourselves."
She posted another Instagram photo poolside, shedding light on the varying emotions transgender individuals experience while wearing a bathing suit. "For me, #TransJoy means wearing a bathing suit with confidence," Jazz shared. "Many transgender people face insecurity when going to the pool or beach, particularly due to body dysmorphia." Jazz explained that she used to cover herself with short skirts, something she doesn't experience anymore after undergoing gender confirmation surgery. "The liberation I feel being able to wear regular bottoms freely has allowed my confidence to soar," she said.
Jazz hopes to spread some of her confidence to others, writing, "Whoever you are, and whatever insecurities you have about your body, I truly hope you know how beautiful you and your body are."