Jamie Foxx's Recollection Of How His Health Spiraled Is Truly Terrifying

Jamie Foxx has peeled back another layer to his scary health emergency, which started in April 2023. If you remember, the efforts Jamie's inner circle, including his daughter Corinne Foxx, took to maintain his medical dignity, along with his lengthy hospitalization, prompted wild rumors about the state of his health. Fortunately, the A-lister emerged a few months later, ready to reclaim the narrative and let fans in on his scary ordeal. In July 2023, Jamie addressed his supporters on Instagram saying, "I went through something that I thought I would never go through. And I know a lot of people were waiting to wanting to hear updates, but to be honest with you, I just didn't want you to see me like that."

Jamie Foxx was spotted in downtown Phoenix, where he told a small group of people that on April 11th, 2023, he had a bad headache, asked a friend for an Advil, and then woke up 20 days later with no memory of what happened. pic.twitter.com/wIhuvN9hCC — The Art Of Dialogue (@ArtOfDialogue_) July 1, 2024

Now, the beloved star has shared the terrifying details about the symptoms that preceded his hospitalization. On July 1, a video of the Oscar-winning actor conversing with a group of fans went viral on X, formerly known as Twitter. In it, Jamie says, "April 11 last year, bad headache, I asked my boy for an Advil... I was gone for 20 days. I don't remember anything." Jamie continued, "They told me, I'm in Atlanta, they told me my sister and my daughter took me to the first doctor ... they give me a cortisone shot." According to the actor, the next doctor noticed something going on "up there," referencing his head. However, he did not want to reveal further details, as someone was recording.

That said, Jamie may be gearing up to tell the full story sooner rather than later.