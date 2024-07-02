Jamie Foxx's Recollection Of How His Health Spiraled Is Truly Terrifying
Jamie Foxx has peeled back another layer to his scary health emergency, which started in April 2023. If you remember, the efforts Jamie's inner circle, including his daughter Corinne Foxx, took to maintain his medical dignity, along with his lengthy hospitalization, prompted wild rumors about the state of his health. Fortunately, the A-lister emerged a few months later, ready to reclaim the narrative and let fans in on his scary ordeal. In July 2023, Jamie addressed his supporters on Instagram saying, "I went through something that I thought I would never go through. And I know a lot of people were waiting to wanting to hear updates, but to be honest with you, I just didn't want you to see me like that."
Jamie Foxx was spotted in downtown Phoenix, where he told a small group of people that on April 11th, 2023, he had a bad headache, asked a friend for an Advil, and then woke up 20 days later with no memory of what happened. pic.twitter.com/wIhuvN9hCC
— The Art Of Dialogue (@ArtOfDialogue_) July 1, 2024
Now, the beloved star has shared the terrifying details about the symptoms that preceded his hospitalization. On July 1, a video of the Oscar-winning actor conversing with a group of fans went viral on X, formerly known as Twitter. In it, Jamie says, "April 11 last year, bad headache, I asked my boy for an Advil... I was gone for 20 days. I don't remember anything." Jamie continued, "They told me, I'm in Atlanta, they told me my sister and my daughter took me to the first doctor ... they give me a cortisone shot." According to the actor, the next doctor noticed something going on "up there," referencing his head. However, he did not want to reveal further details, as someone was recording.
That said, Jamie may be gearing up to tell the full story sooner rather than later.
Jamie Foxx is gearing up to share his tragic tale
Jamie Foxx attended the African American Film Critics Association's Special Achievement Awards in March and told the audience that he planned to channel his scary ordeal through his comedy. "Everybody wants to know what happened, and I'm going to tell you what happened. But I've gotta do it in my way," shared Jamie (via Variety). "I'm gonna do it in a funny way. We're gonna be on the stage. We're gonna get back to the standup sort of roots." He even has a name for the special: "What Had Happened Was." Jamie also made light of the popular conspiracy that he'd been replaced with a clone. Unfortunately, he didn't reveal the date when he'd deliver what will probably be a hilariously enlightening experience.
In the meantime, he has more than enough to fill his plate. In addition to hosting Season 7 of "Beat Shazam" with his daughter Corinne Fox, Jamie has been working hard to retain his crown as one of the hardest working entertainers. In May 2024, Jamie promoted his highly-anticipated Netflix film with Cameron Diaz, "Back In Action," on Instagram. He's also been flaunting his entrepreneurial spirit by promoting his BSB Whiskey brand. In an Instagram post from June, Jamie seemed to be in great spirits as he posed for a photoshoot for the drink. A week earlier, the performer proved that his blessed vocal chords were intact. He shared an Instagram video of himself singing a Father's Day song as his youngest daughter, Anelise Bishop, strummed on the guitar.