Did Brittany Mahomes Fall Out With Her Brother-In-Law Jackson? He Gave A Clue Where They Stand
Brittany Mahomes appears to have distanced herself from her brother-in-law, Jackson Mahomes. The pair used to be inseparable, appearing on social media videos together and at Kansas City Chiefs games, but Brittany seemed to throw shade at her husband's brother in a viral video. Brittany and Jackson had an awkward pre-Super Bowl moment at a club in Las Vegas when the younger brother of Patrick Mahomes was denied from the VIP section. A video capturing the footage was posted on February 10, and Brittany could be seen in the background watching security deny Jackson. She responded by literally shrugging and then continuing to dance.
Brittany really said "oh well" 😭💀 pic.twitter.com/ILe4qJkCMV
— Tiffani 💕 (@TayvisHeaven) February 10, 2024
This wound up being one of the biggest controversies surrounding Brittany because it also involved Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce, and his ex-girlfriend, Kayla Nicole. Fans believed that Brittany was upset with Jackson because he had been photographed hanging out with Nicole the day before. Kelce's ex had famously fallen out with Brittany and Patrick after the tight end started dating Swift. "That's for hanging out with the ex behind her back," a fan commented on X, formerly Twitter, in response to the video of Jackson unable to join Brittany in the VIP.
The status of Brittany and Jackson's friendship remained in question, but there were hints the two were on good terms. On June 27, Brittany uploaded a family photo of her, Patrick, and the kids on vacation in Spain to Instagram. "Ahhhh love you all so much!" Jackson wrote in the comments. Before that, Jackson uploaded posts that implied he and Brittany were still BFFs.
Brittany Mahomes defends Jackson Mahomes amid abuse allegations
A month before Jackson Mahomes slid into the comment section of Brittany Mahomes's family snap, he uploaded a group shot with his brother and sister-in-law. On May 19, Jackson posted an Instagram photo with Brittany and Patrick Mahomes at the Kelce Jam festival. "KELCE JAM W/FAM," was the caption. That was not Jackson's first post that included Brittany since being shunned from the pre-Super Bowl VIP. In March, he uploaded two posts featuring the former soccer player, so it appeared there were no hard feelings — at least on Jackson's end.
Even though the viral video of Jackson being denied from the VIP section was bad optics, Brittany had always defended her brother-in-law. In March 2023, Jackson faced allegations of sexual battery when he was accused of forcibly kissing an employee of a restaurant. The following month, Brittany was asked to weigh in on Jackson's allegations during a Q&A on Instagram. "They are ignorant," she wrote (via the New York Post). "He is a human just trying to live his life and find his way," Brittany added.
The following month, Jackson was officially charged in the case, and Brittany left a cryptic message on her Instagram Stories that could have been aimed at her brother-in-law. "Unfortunately, a lot of y'all met me when I lacked boundaries ... Let me reintroduce myself, I burn bridges as needed," she wrote in May 2023 (via the New York Post). The case against Jackson also complicated his and Brittany's relationship with Taylor Swift.
Jackson Mahomes's awkward hug with Taylor Swift
Jackson Mahomes was once again on the wrong side of a viral video when Taylor Swift seemingly gave him the cold shoulder. The clip was posted to X on February 12 after Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs won the Super Bowl. Jackson approached the pop star and gave her a tap on the shoulder before leaning in for a celebratory hug. Swift briefly hugged him and then quickly moved out of Jackson's vicinity. "She legit was like, pls let me escape now," one X user wrote after seeing the vid. "They are certainly not Mahomies," another added.
she couldnt have dipped faster
pic.twitter.com/rg4YPqOxyB
— babes dont threaten me(ghan) with a good time (@babyouremyqueen) February 12, 2024
The "Shake It Off" singer was not eager to spend time with Jackson for a couple of reasons. As mentioned, he was spotted hanging out with Travis Kelce's ex, Kayla Nicole, leading up to the Super Bowl. Also, Swift had come under fire from some fans for continuing to associate with Jackson while he faced sexual assault charges. "[I] think it's okay to constructively criticize her choice to hang out with an SA apologist," one Swiftie tweeted in December 2023. It should be noted, however, that those charges against Jackson were dropped in January, before the Super Bowl.
All those factors could have contributed to Swift wanting to distance herself from Jackson, which could have directly impacted Brittany's relationship with her brother-in-law. Since Brittany had grown close with Swift over the season. She may not have posted Jackson, but she was unafraid to upload snaps of Swift to Instagram.