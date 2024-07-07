Did Brittany Mahomes Fall Out With Her Brother-In-Law Jackson? He Gave A Clue Where They Stand

Brittany Mahomes appears to have distanced herself from her brother-in-law, Jackson Mahomes. The pair used to be inseparable, appearing on social media videos together and at Kansas City Chiefs games, but Brittany seemed to throw shade at her husband's brother in a viral video. Brittany and Jackson had an awkward pre-Super Bowl moment at a club in Las Vegas when the younger brother of Patrick Mahomes was denied from the VIP section. A video capturing the footage was posted on February 10, and Brittany could be seen in the background watching security deny Jackson. She responded by literally shrugging and then continuing to dance.

This wound up being one of the biggest controversies surrounding Brittany because it also involved Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce, and his ex-girlfriend, Kayla Nicole. Fans believed that Brittany was upset with Jackson because he had been photographed hanging out with Nicole the day before. Kelce's ex had famously fallen out with Brittany and Patrick after the tight end started dating Swift. "That's for hanging out with the ex behind her back," a fan commented on X, formerly Twitter, in response to the video of Jackson unable to join Brittany in the VIP.

The status of Brittany and Jackson's friendship remained in question, but there were hints the two were on good terms. On June 27, Brittany uploaded a family photo of her, Patrick, and the kids on vacation in Spain to Instagram. "Ahhhh love you all so much!" Jackson wrote in the comments. Before that, Jackson uploaded posts that implied he and Brittany were still BFFs.