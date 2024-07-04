Stars Who Have Publicly Admitted To Joining The Mile High Club
For years now, those who've embarked on the adventurous pursuit of lovemaking while airborne have been referred to as members of an elite grouping, bound together only by their amorous intentions while in flight: the Mile High Club. Interestingly, a little-known fact is that the club's history actually predates the invention of the airplane, originating as a bet between two British aristocrats in the late 1700s about whether one of them could do the deed a thousand yards from the surface of the Earth; the wager was won with the assistance of a willing woman and the enterprising enlistment of a hot-air balloon to achieve flight.
According to a survey undertaken by the Saucy Dates dating site, membership in the Mile High Club isn't particularly widespread, only 5% of those surveyed had actually had sex on a plane, although 78% admitted that they would like to. Even more intriguing was the survey's finding that 30% of those who had joined the club had done so with a stranger.
Given the increased access to private planes enjoyed by celebrities, it's a safe assumption that membership in the club would be statistically higher among the famous — whether they've admitted to it or not. While not all celebrities have come clean about having a sexy good time while up in the air, quite a few have. Find out who they are by reading on for a look at some stars who have publicly admitted to joining the Mile High Club.
Model Miranda Kerr has climaxed in the sky
Australian model Miranda Kerr came to fame as one of the Victoria's Secret Angels and was also briefly married to actor Orlando Bloom — they wed in 2010 and divorced in 2013.
Interviewed for GQ in 2014, Kerr confirmed that she was a member in good standing of the Mile High Club. "I've had an orgasm in the air before," she said (via British Vogue), revealing that, in addition to earning her membership with a partner, she'd also enjoyed some solo exploits in the sky. "Alone," she added. "And together."
In that interview, Kerr was characteristically candid about other aspects of her sex life, above and beyond her air-travel adventures. "The older I get, the more confident I am about asking for things I enjoy," she said. "One thing I've noticed is now that I'm having less sex my body isn't as toned. The more sex I have, the more defined my arms and stomach get." Another fascinating fact she revealed in that same interview was that whenever Kerr has sex, she expects her partner to weigh in with a post-coital assessment report. "I always ask for a critique on my performance," she said. "I always want to better myself in every way."
Kim Kardashian and Hailey Bieber confirmed they're both members
Reality TV queen Kim Kardashian is a bona fide Mile High Club member. She made that admission when she appeared on Hailey Bieber's "Who's in My Bathroom," a YouTube talk show set within the confines of Bieber's shockingly spacious bathroom. While playing a game of "Truth or Shot" (in which they asked each other provocative questions, with a refusal to answer resulting in downing a shot of tequila), Kardashian asked Bieber right off the bat if she'd ever become a member of the club. "Yes," Bieber answered, which prompted Kardashian to declare, "Samesies."
Replied Bieber, "I was gonna say I don't even need to ask you that." Kardashian appeared momentarily miffed. "Why do you not need to ask me that?" she responded. "You own a plane," Bieber explained, with Kardashian then relaxing, telling her she initially thought Bieber assumed her Mile High Club membership was due to promiscuity.
Meanwhile, Kardashian also confirmed her airborne antics during a Q&A with fans on her app when asked if she was a member of the club. "Am I? Yeah," she said, as reported by The Sun. "But like [a private plane]. I don't think like a public plane," she clarified, also insisting something like that could only happen under somewhat specific circumstances. "It would have to be an international flight," she said. "It was an international, night flight when no one's like around."
British billionaire Sir Richard Branson joined the club — but it wasn't easy!
British tycoon Sir Richard Branson is known for his Virgin conglomerate, which includes an array of different business ventures — including his own fleet of jets under the Virgin Airlines banner. Upon consideration, it's not surprising that someone who owns his own airline would also be a long-time member of the Mile High Club. According to Branson, he earned his membership many decades ago when he wound up meeting an attractive woman while taking a flight to Los Angeles when he was just 19 years old. "We got chatting and it went a bit further. And it was every man's dream, to be honest," he recalled in an interview with GQ (as reported by The Scotsman).
Branson and his companion embarked on the time-honored tradition of locking themselves in one of the airplane's tiny bathrooms in order to earn their membership. However, he added, the space was not particularly accommodating for the activity in which they were engaged; meanwhile, time was also of the essence. "The problem with plane loos generally is that they are very small, and the acrobatics can't take too long because there's no room and people start banging on the door," he explained.
Christina Aguilera and Drew Barrymore are proud members of the Mile High Club
Back in 2023, Christina Aguilera made an appearance on the "Call Her Daddy" podcast. During her wide-ranging conversation with superstar podcaster Alex Cooper, Aguilera revealed she was a member of the Mile High Club. "A plane can be fun, we've definitely hidden some things under the blankets when the seats are big enough," the "Genie in a Bottle" singer recalled, as reported by Bang Showbiz. In fact, Aguilera admitted that she'd qualified for membership on more than one occasion. "I can't believe we didn't get caught so many times in so many situations."
Aguilera confirmed her membership with she guested on "The Drew Barrymore Show," after host Drew Barrymore asked if she was a member. "Yes," she said after a brief pause. "Me too!" Barrymore excitedly blurted out. "Multiple times," Aguilera said, causing Barrymore to shriek in delight and envelop her in a hug. "You have to be," Aguilera explained. "We spend a lot of time on planes. You know, we gotta figure it out."
Barrymore declared herself to be quite enamored with the experience. "Doesn't it feel wild? It's not the same, if you're curious, 'Why are people doing it?' I'm telling you, elevation, it feels different," she told her viewers, even offering a joking apology to the Federal Aviation Administration. "I can't recommend it more. Sorry, FAA," she added. "Gotta figure out ways to sneak in the fun," Aguilera agreed.
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend have gotten sexy in the sky
While gaining membership while soaring in a private jet is apparently a common experience for celebrities, that isn't always the way it happens. Some stars, in fact, have revealed that they've done the deed while flying with an airline. Such was the case for singer John Legend and model and TV host Chrissy Teigen. As the latter explained in a 2014 interview with Cosmopolitan, a long and presumably boring flight led the spouses to indulge in behavior that was both frisky and risky.
"We were on our way to Thailand to see my parents, flying commercial first-class," Teigen said of their mid-air romp. "We were under a blanket. We weren't even in one of those pod things. I feel like we should get a trophy for that." Realizing what a bombshell she'd just dropped, Teigen then added, "Mom and Dad are going to nail me for this!"
Teigen also admitted to having joined the Mile High Club during an appearance on "The Late Late Show with James Corden." As it turned out, she wound up confessing that an airplane wasn't the strangest place she and Legend had ever had sex. That, she revealed, was in a bathroom at the Democratic National Convention. Other public places in which the couple have gotten down to business included a pair of iconic Los Angeles shops, Ron Herman and Fred Segal. "Right in front of the juice bar," she helpfully added.
Kris Jenner and ex Caitlyn Jenner were intimate on an airplane
Prior to their 2015 divorce, then-spouses Kris Jenner and Caitlyn Jenner were feeling a bit on the randy side while traveling on a commercial flight. They figured that there was no time like the present to get to work and gain membership in the Mile High Club.
"I was with [Caitlyn] on a commercial airliner in first class. We joined the Mile High Club and felt we got away with it. We had sex in the bathroom and we came out and nobody said anything," Kris recalled in an interview with Cosmopolitan.
Their assumption that they'd been so discreet that nobody had noticed, however, proved to be unfounded. "At the end of the flight, the flight attendant got on the microphone, 'Congratulations, Mr. and Mrs. Jenner! You've just joined the mile-high club,'" she recounted, noting that the flight attendant proudly brought the red-faced couple a bottle of champagne to celebrate their amorous achievement. "I could not squish down in my seat low enough," she said, remembering her abject embarrassment. "I was mortified."
Cara Delevingne joined the club while another passenger watched
Actor and model Cara Delevingne is another proud member of the Mile High Club, and she insisted that she's gone the extra mile, so to speak. "I've had sex in planes a lot," she said in a 2016 interview with Love magazine (via the Irish Independent). However, her ability to prevent herself from being exposed has apparently been lacking. "But I've always been caught. It's super-hard not to get caught," she complained, recalling how a voyeuristic passenger proved to be a mood killer. "I had sex in the chair on the plane and there was a guy watching," she said. "We ended up telling the air stewardess what was happening. Like, 'This guy keeps staring at us. Can you tell him to stop?'"
While Delevingne didn't identify her partner, the previous year, The Mirror reported that eyewitnesses had seen her and then-girlfriend St. Vincent sneak into a bathroom cubicle together. "The girls were really PDA-ing. They couldn't keep their hands off each other while they were kissing, and it set the other passengers' tongues wagging," one of the plane's passengers told the newspaper. "They didn't manage to creep in there too discreetly, as loads of people saw.
When the two slunk back to their seats, their fellow passengers had little doubt about what they'd been up to. "Fifteen minutes later, they reappeared, looking pretty disheveled before sitting back down in their seats," the witness recalled.
Liam Neeson's entry into the Mile High Club was so memorable that he still remembers the airline
Liam Neeson has been part of the Hollywood firmament for decades, so it shouldn't be surprising to learn that he's also been a long-time member of the Mile High Club. "I joined the Mile High Club many years ago," he said in a 2014 interview with WENN (via the Toronto Sun). Despite the decades that had passed, he still recalled what airline he was flying when he lost his mile-high virginity all those years earlier. Lufthansa," he said.
And while Neeson may have been proud to announce that he'd had sex on an airplane, one thing he's never done is sneak a cigarette in a plane's bathroom cubicle — at least since smoking was banned on commercial airlines. "I am an ex-smoker, I have never done that," he explained. "But I have smoked on airplanes when you were allowed to smoke."
John Travolta and wife Kelly Preston made the most of their airplane's autopilot
John Travolta is not only an A-list Hollywood movie star; he's also been a licensed pilot since his early twenties. As the "Saturday Night Fever" icon's fans likely know, he's frequently flown commercial flights for Qantas Airlines over the years as a hobby when he's not making movies. According to the actor's late wife, Kelly Preston, who tragically died of breast cancer in 2020, their Florida home had one special feature that most abodes do not: its own dedicated runway. "At our house in Ocala, northern Florida, we have the planes parked out front because we have a runway attached," she once told The Telegraph.
Interviewed by The Associated Press, Travolta revealed that he'd achieved membership in the Mile High Club — but clarified that the act itself had taken place on a private jet, not a commercial flight. "I don't recommend it on the airlines, you'll get in trouble," Travolta advised. "But I have had a couple of experiences with my wife that I was very happy to have, but that was privately."
Travolta confirmed that he and Preston had earned their membership by making love while flying in a private jet. "In my Learjet days, we joined the club," he said, as reported by Digital Spy. "I shut off the cockpit, let someone else fly."
Janet Jackson was embarrassed to admit her membership in the Mile High Club
When Janet Jackson agreed to appear on the daytime talk show hosted by model and "America's Next Top Model" host Tyra Banks, she may not have known what she was in for. During her appearance on "The Tyra Banks Show," Banks steered the conversation toward sex, asking Jackson a particularly provocative question about the most unusual place she'd ever done the deed. "Yes, your question, the craziest place ... in a public place," Jackson answered demurely.
"Where?" Banks insistently asked, leading Jackson to smile in embarrassment while pondering how to delicately answer a question she really didn't want to answer. "You're gonna get me in trouble, Tyra!" Jackson exclaimed. "No I'm not — tell me!" Banks demanded. "On a plane, on an airplane," Jackson replied, causing Banks' jaw to drop in surprise.
"Commercial?" Banks asked. "Commercial, yes," Jackson confessed. "In the bathroom?" Banks continued, to which Jackson answered, "No." When her response was met with gasps from the studio audience, Jackson added, "See, that's what makes it worse." She then confirmed that whatever had taken place had occurred in her seat — but wisely decided not to offer any further details.
Johnny Depp, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Paul Bettany are all members
While promoting their film, "Mortdecai," stars Johnny Depp, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Paul Bettany dropped by "The Ellen DeGeneres Show." During that appearance, they played the "Never Have I Ever" game, in which host Ellen DeGeneres asked them potentially embarrassing questions. One of those was whether they'd joined the Mile High Club.
After mulling it over for a few seconds, Depp and Paltrow immediately held up their signs, reading "I Have." Bettany added his confirmation next, with DeGeneres then following suit.
Interestingly, DeGeneres once asked "Friends" alum Jennifer Aniston that same question, and she asserted she was. DeGeneres continued her questioning, however, getting Aniston to admit that her airplane exploits took place in the cockpit with the pilot, and the flight attendant. When DeGeneres then asked if Aniston ate one of those tiny bags of airline peanuts during her romp, she protested, "No!" she said. "That's just disgusting." If that account sounds a bit fanciful, it's because it is. Asked by E! News to comment on her alleged airplane shenanigans, Aniston explained that the whole thing was a joke that had been set up. "First of all, that's not much of anybody's business and you know that was all a goof right?" she said, revealing she'd been instructed by DeGeneres to just keep saying yes to whatever question was asked. "I didn't know what she was going to ask me," Aniston said. "I'm blowing your whole cover Ellen."