Stars Who Have Publicly Admitted To Joining The Mile High Club

For years now, those who've embarked on the adventurous pursuit of lovemaking while airborne have been referred to as members of an elite grouping, bound together only by their amorous intentions while in flight: the Mile High Club. Interestingly, a little-known fact is that the club's history actually predates the invention of the airplane, originating as a bet between two British aristocrats in the late 1700s about whether one of them could do the deed a thousand yards from the surface of the Earth; the wager was won with the assistance of a willing woman and the enterprising enlistment of a hot-air balloon to achieve flight.

According to a survey undertaken by the Saucy Dates dating site, membership in the Mile High Club isn't particularly widespread, only 5% of those surveyed had actually had sex on a plane, although 78% admitted that they would like to. Even more intriguing was the survey's finding that 30% of those who had joined the club had done so with a stranger.

Given the increased access to private planes enjoyed by celebrities, it's a safe assumption that membership in the club would be statistically higher among the famous — whether they've admitted to it or not. While not all celebrities have come clean about having a sexy good time while up in the air, quite a few have. Find out who they are by reading on for a look at some stars who have publicly admitted to joining the Mile High Club.