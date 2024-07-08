Times Taylor Swift's Eras Tour Dance Moves Have Given Her Haters Fuel

Taylor Swift has dealt with plenty of haters throughout her career and there's nothing that gets them more riled up than her sometimes awkward dance moves. Over her career, Swift has taken on many labels: a good songwriter, a hitmaker, but a professional dancer? Not so much. The "Karma" singer first caught people's attention with her moves while attending award shows.

You may have seen that viral clip of her at the 2015 Billboard Music Awards completely off-beat as gal pals Hailee Steinfeld and Zendaya danced nearby. Or maybe you caught glimpses of her at the 2014 American Music Awards dancing to Jessie J's "Bang Bang" that made you hover in embarrassment. Either way, Swift's moves have made headlines and not for the best reason. Still, the noise around her terrible dance moves doesn't seem to bug the Grammy winner. She once shared with fans, "When I'm at award shows, I have, like, the best time dancing when people are performing." Swift has even seemed to poke fun at her own moves in several of her music videos, as many will see in her dance performance for the "Delicate" video.

Still, as much as she may try to "Shake It Off," the way she moves is still ammo for her critics and has become part of the countless media moments Swift can't erase. The Eras Tour has only heightened the backlash as her haters have pointed out some of her cringeworthy dance moves.