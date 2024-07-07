Inside Isabella Rossellini's Most Significant Relationships

Isabella Rossellini's parents had a fascinating relationship story, and the star continued their legacy by offering some relationship surprises of her own before ultimately finding comfort in a life of singlehood. She's the daughter of Oscar-winning actor Ingrid Bergman and Italian director/writer Roberto Rossellini, infamous for creating shockwaves when Bergman became pregnant with Rossellini's baby while married to another man in 1950.

Isabella followed her parents' footsteps into show business, first focusing on modeling and then acting before giving up Hollywood to work on her farm and earn a master's degree in animal behavior. The "Blue Velvet" had an unconventional childhood, leading to an unconventional career and also an unconventional take on romance. "I think that as you grow older, you fall in love less frequently. I have children and a family. I feel less the need for a companion, a boyfriend," she expressed to the Los Angeles Times in 2004.

Isabella was married twice, engaged once, and cohabited with a famous director for a handful of years. In fact, all of her serious exes have links to the entertainment world in some way and three of the four have Academy Awards (one honorary, but it still counts). Her relationship history is also littered with overlap — either on her part, the part of her partner, or both — and a pregnancy that threatened the long-term modeling contract that made her the highest paid model in the world in 1982. Here's a look inside Isabella Rossellini's most significant relationships.