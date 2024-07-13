Body Language Expert Weighs In On Scott Disick's Relationship With His Kids
Scott Disick never made it down the aisle with his ex, Kourtney Kardashian, but he's forever bound to her by their three kids: Mason Disick, Penelope Disick, and Reign Disick. Although Scott can no longer lean on his friendship with Kardashian, whom he romanced for nearly a decade, he seems to have maintained a meaningful relationship with their children. However, to gain a clearer understanding of Scott's dynamic with his children, Nicki Swift consulted with Nicole Moore, Celebrity Love Coach & Body Language Expert, who broke down their on-camera interactions. First up: Mason.
Moore started by comparing two clips of Scott and Mason taken almost 10 years apart. The 2012 clip (above) featured Scott carrying a young Mason as he yelled "No pictures" to the paparazzi (via X17 Online Video), while the 2021 clip showed Scott and Mason walking on the beach. The first clip, per Moore, suggests that they "share an easy bond as evidenced by the way Mason appears comfortable and at ease in his father's arms." In the second clip, "it's clear that Scott and Mason are still very close, however Mason is more independent and reserved now, especially in front of the cameras." Despite being older, Mason was still "subconsciously" mimicking Scott, indicating his desire to like his dad.
Here's what Moore had to say about Scott's body language with his other kids.
Penelope feels close and comfortable with Scott Disick
Nicole Moore also analyzed videos of Scott Disick and Penelope Disick from 2017 and 2023. The first clip (above) featured Scott holding a young Penelope before her brother Reign, commanded their father's attention for a hug of his own. According to Moore, Penelope exuded an "easy comfort" with Scott, although she wasn't "clingy," evidenced by her casual walk away as Scott cuddled with Reign. "When Scott puts Penelope down to down to pick up Reign, she walks right off without even looking back at him, indicating she's very independent and secure in herself, even at a young age," said Moore.
The second clip (below) featured Penelope schooling Scott about his dating preferences. Penelope, "spoke in a very self assured manner," but looked "over to check on her father's eyes and his reaction, indicating that she was slightly worried about how he would react." However, Penelope leaned forward to emphasize Scott's age when discussing what age women he should pursue. "From her body language, it's clear that Penelope has remained independent and self-assured and she feels comfortable speaking her truth to her Dad while still respecting him and being mindful of his reaction," continued Moore. Overall, "Their body language does indicate that they have a close bond and that Scott has clearly made Penelope feel comfortable expressing her full self with him."
Scott Disick shares a special bond with Reign, his youngest
According to Nicole Moore, Scott Disick seems to share an extra sweet bond with his youngest child, Reign Disick. Moore also dissected two videos of Scott and Reign, including the 2017 clip (above) he shared with his sister, Penelope. "It's clear from this clip that Scott absolutely adores Reign," said Moore. "When Scott picks up Reign, his entire face and body soften and he stares at Reign with soft eyes as if he's truly in love." Moore explained that, compared to his encounter with Penelope, Scott's body language "shifted" when he picked up Reign. "He became softer and more loving so it's definitely possible that he acts more lovey dovey with Reign as he's the youngest child," she added.
Scott's affection for Reign hasn't changed much over the years. In the 2020 clip (above), Scott and his aunt, Kim Kardashian, showed Reign photos of Scott's deceased parents. "In the second clip, Scott appears just as enamored with Reign has he did when he was younger," said Moore, adding Scott looked onto Reign with "soft, very loving eyes again and he nudges his arms into him to be closer." Reign appeared to share the same affection for his father. "Reign appears to be super comfortable and content sitting next to his Dad and he leans into the affection when Scott nudges him, indicating a very close bond."
Scott Disick loves all of his children
Scott Disick may have a "soft spot" for Reign Disick, but he has enough love for everyone, said Nicole Moore. "It's clear from Scott's body language that he loves all of his three children very much and he is a present Dad when he is with them," said the body language expert. "While he was very affectionate with Mason, Penelope and Reign when they were younger, he appears to be giving more independence to Mason and Penelope as they've gotten older and he gives them free reign to be themselves around him." Concerning Reign, Moore said it's possible that Scott may eventually give him more space as he does with his older kids, while also keeping him close and showing him "little moments of affection."
Speaking of affection, Scott's children teamed up to show him how much they loved him by going all out for Father's Day 2024. In a since-deleted Instagram post, the reality star showed off the adorable (and probably expensive) balloon display that his children decorated his walls with. "Happy Father's Day," read the shiny silver display, which the kids topped off with their initials, "MPR," (via People). Of course, Scott was overjoyed by the gesture. "Thanks my loves 4 making this day what it is to me!" he posted.