The Hallmark Star Who Claims She Almost Romanced Prince Harry

Love her or hate her, Meghan Markle still clinched her fairytale ending with Prince Charming — well, Prince Harry, but you get the idea. However, long before she rolled up to St. George's Chapel in that head-turning Clare Waight Keller gown, another dame reportedly had a chance with the Duke of Sussex. What's more surprising is that she, too, is an actor — albeit from the family-friendly Hallmark Channel, not the edgier network that brought us "Suits."

Okay, when we mentioned a "fairytale ending" earlier, we might have been stretching the truth. Their happily ever after has been anything but. First, Prince Harry and Markle reportedly fell out of favor with Oprah, and then, almost inexplicably, Spencer Pratt washed up to claim she and Prince Harry were living separate lives. But things might have played out a little differently should Prince Harry have had his way with another leading lady. According to ET, long before he traded a life of royal service for — well, whatever it is he does now — Hallmark star Katie Cassidy turned down the royal's invitation for a night out on the town. And once you hear her reason, you'll totally get why.

So, what exactly happened between the controversial royal and the "A Royal Christmas Crush" star?