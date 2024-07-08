Why Caitlin Clark's Boyfriend Connor Is Catching Heat From Fans

WNBA star Caitlin Clark's main priority may be basketball, but she also has a super important second love in her life. The Indiana Fever star has major heart eyes for Connor McCaffery, a former University of Iowa athlete who's since become employed by the Indiana Pacers. For example, McCaffery kicked off 2024 by highlighting Clark's 22nd birthday on Instagram. "Happy Birthday 22. Wish I was there to celebrate with you — you deserve the best day." McCaffery captioned the slideshow of their best couple moments. "With all that you've already accomplished, there is so much more in store for you and your special self. I admire you in every way and I love you," he continued.

Before embarking on her WNBA career, Clark also expressed major comfort in knowing that McCaffery's job required him to be stationed in Indiana, where the Fever are located. "It's great, obviously it makes the transition a little bit easier," Clark previously shared with IndyStar. "You've got people that know the city, and obviously Connor being there is tremendous. I couldn't imagine a better place to start my professional career," she added. Fortunately, fans have mostly embraced the athletic couple, often by leaving them supportive comments across social media. Unfortunately, McCaffery recently caught some heat from Clark's fans, but it's not because of what you might think!