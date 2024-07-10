The Tragic Truth About Jeremy Allen White

The following article includes allegations of addiction.

Jeremy Allen White rightfully earned his reputation as a Hollywood hunk, but his sultry underwear campaigns aren't the only thing that has fans talking. "The Bear" star has dealt with several hurdles in his life, and the tabloids have been more than happy to air out the stars' dirty laundry. From relationship issues to Alcoholics Anonymous meetings, White has endured some lows while his career has taken on some serious highs.

Previously most known for his over decade-long role on the Showtime series "Shameless," the actor played the brainiac character, Phillip "Lip" Gallagher, whose intelligence fights hard to try to save him from carving out a path of self-destruction. After the show wrapped up in 2021, White landed the lead role of Carmen "Carmy" Berzatto on the FX original series, "The Bear," playing yet again an extremely smart but flawed character, this time, one who must navigate leaving the world of fine dining to run his family's sandwich shop.

Perhaps White's ability to take on complex characters who battle difficult and sometimes tragic obstacles in life could pertain to his own life experience. "The Iron Claw" star may have a lot more in common with his fictional personas than fans may realize. We're breaking down the tragic truth about Jeremy Allen White.