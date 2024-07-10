The Tragic Truth About Jeremy Allen White
The following article includes allegations of addiction.
Jeremy Allen White rightfully earned his reputation as a Hollywood hunk, but his sultry underwear campaigns aren't the only thing that has fans talking. "The Bear" star has dealt with several hurdles in his life, and the tabloids have been more than happy to air out the stars' dirty laundry. From relationship issues to Alcoholics Anonymous meetings, White has endured some lows while his career has taken on some serious highs.
Previously most known for his over decade-long role on the Showtime series "Shameless," the actor played the brainiac character, Phillip "Lip" Gallagher, whose intelligence fights hard to try to save him from carving out a path of self-destruction. After the show wrapped up in 2021, White landed the lead role of Carmen "Carmy" Berzatto on the FX original series, "The Bear," playing yet again an extremely smart but flawed character, this time, one who must navigate leaving the world of fine dining to run his family's sandwich shop.
Perhaps White's ability to take on complex characters who battle difficult and sometimes tragic obstacles in life could pertain to his own life experience. "The Iron Claw" star may have a lot more in common with his fictional personas than fans may realize. We're breaking down the tragic truth about Jeremy Allen White.
Jeremy Allen White gave himself a knarly facial scar
Jeremy Allen White suffered some serious heartbreak in his 20s. So much so that the actor admitted to purposely smashing his face into a mirror as a dramatic way to cope with a breakup.
In an interview with GQ, White revealed he spent a lot of time at Canter's Deli in Los Angeles while getting his feet wet in the industry. It was there at the eatery's bar that he found himself coping with a split from a then-girlfriend. After marching into the bathroom and staring back at himself in the mirror, White decided to slam his head into the glass, resulting in shattered glass and a facial scar that remains today. "I definitely wanted something to happen," he said of the incident.
White left the restaurant with blood gushing out of his face, leaving $250 at his table for the trouble. "The face, like, bleeds a lot," he recalled. Besides a scar right under his right eye, he left a lasting impression on the employees of the restaurant years later. "I have 100% heard that story. I forgot it was about him!" a Canter's Deli employee admitted while GQ interviewed White at the establishment in 2022.
His role on Shameless made him question himself as an actor
11 seasons of playing the same character can feel like a lifetime for any actor, and Jeremy Allen White is no different. He confessed in another 2022 interview with GQ that, while he was grateful for "Shameless," he doesn't necessarily think the show should have aired as long as it did.
"I love 'Shameless' so much. I love everybody that was a part of it, and the experience was incredible," White admitted. "But I'm not sure if shows are meant to go that long." In his case, it meant a decade of taking on heavy topics, as his character, Lip, was the eldest son of an alcoholic whose own demons carried into the lives of his children. White's character was shouldering the weight of his father's actions, and there's no telling how much of an emotional strain it took on him as an actor.
"There was a period where I stopped feeling like an actor and I started feeling like I was just here to do this show," he told the publication. "It was an upsetting head space to be in. When it was going to end, I was questioning: Maybe I do just exist on this show. What else is there? Am I an actor? I was definitely having a lot of doubt." Despite the doubt, White had a critically-acclaimed run on the series and helped "Shameless" rack up an outstanding 16 Emmy nominations, including four wins.
Jeremy Allen White found out celebrity life is 'not fun'
Being a sex symbol for millions of adoring fans isn't exactly a dream come true for Jeremy Allen White. In fact, the actor learned that life as a celebrity has brought unnecessary stress due to his lack of privacy.
In an interview with GQ from 2023, White recalled what life was like for him before and after exploding onto the scene with his gigantic biceps and sultry magazine covers. On one occasion, he was flagged by a paparazzo when attempting to go for a run and was followed by the man back to his home. "It's such a weird aspect of this thing that I truly never thought I would ever deal with whatsoever," he explained. "It's not fun, and it's not nice, and it's really weird."
Every move White makes is tabloid fodder, from where he's eating lunch to his exercise routine. The actor can't find respite even in the sanctity of his own home. "They know where I live," White shared. "There was a period where they were just chilling and when I would pull out [of the driveway], they would follow, and when I got home they were there." The actor has even had to have conversations with photographers about not taking photos of his children. Dealing with the paparazzi has him getting creative, even wearing the same exact outfit at each of his daughters' soccer games to discourage photographers. "They did kind of stop," White noted.
White's divorce led to some 'terribly low lows'
Jeremy Allen White and his ex-wife, Addison Timlin, have had plenty of ups and downs throughout the years. The pair met in 2008 after filming "Afterschool" together and became good friends before their relationship took a romantic turn. They later tied the knot in 2019, sharing two daughters, Ezer Billie and Dolores Wild, before Timlin filed for divorce in 2023, noting their date of separation was in September 2022. In the wake of their split, White has gotten candid about his incredibly difficult year separating from Timlin.
"It's been insane," White told GQ in 2023 about navigating the year of his public break-up. "A lot of high highs, a lot of terribly low lows." On top of the divorce, the actor must battle the court of public opinion, which has made their own assumptions about the parents' reason for divorcing.
Despite rumors of infidelity, sources claimed to Page Six that White's busy filming schedule was what caused a strain in the relationship. Another source told ET that the couple was dealing with "trust issues," saying, "They were attempting to work things out but things became increasingly difficult for them, and they decided to split."
Rumors said White was blindsided by his ex-wife's Instagram post
Addison Timlin announced her split from Jeremy White Allen in a heartbreaking Instagram post. Alongside a series of photos featuring her and White's daughters Ezer and Dolores, Timlin wrote in her caption about feeling the toll of being a "single mom."
"Being a single mom is not how I pictured it. It is so f–king hard," Timlin wrote on the photo, before changing "single mom" to "co-parent" (via Page Six). Timlin proceeded to seemingly call out White for his lack of presence in the household amidst their break-up, writing, "Doing it alone has given me more strength and more empathy and more tears than anything else in my life ever has. So thank you to everyone that has helped me in these last 9 months."
Sources close to the actor told Page Six that he felt "blindsided" by the social media jab, with one source saying, "Jeremy had no control about where he was filming. He filmed 'The Bear' in Chicago and any time he could, he came home. He is so involved in those girls' lives, he adores his daughters."
White is required to undergo alcohol testing to see his children
Jeremy Allen White's custody agreement with his ex-wife, Addison Timlin, made headlines in 2023, shining a light on the lengths the actor must go to see his children. According to court documents obtained by People, the co-parents agreed to share custody of their children if the actor can confirm his sobriety using a Soberlink device before visiting with his kids. As per their arrangement, "The Bear" actor agreed to take the test two times on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, three times on his Saturday visits, and once on Sundays. White must also have one therapy session and attend two Alcoholics Anonymous meetings every week.
While White hasn't addressed speculation of a rumored drinking problem, a source claimed to Life & Style that Timlin is doing her due diligence. "Addison's not getting into details, but she's seen some red flags when Jeremy has a few too many, and she doesn't want him drinking or drunk around the children," the insider noted, adding, "She's just being a cautious mom."
White was 'trauma bonded' with his castmates
Jeremy Allen White was thrust into the world of professional wrestling while preparing for his role in the 2023 film, "The Iron Claw." White was faced with an entirely new set of challenges while preparing for the movie, which told the true story of the famous Von Erich brothers, Kevin, Mike, Chris, David, and Kerry, who rose to fame in the '80s as pro wrestlers. The biographical drama portrays their rise to fame and documents the brothers' untimely deaths.
"I do feel like it was some sort of trauma bonding that happened," White explained to People about filming the movie alongside Zac Efron, Harris Dickinson, and Stanley Simon. "We were all insecure and nervous about learning this new thing. And we were comfortable letting each other know how overwhelmed we were at the beginning." Getting comfortable with a new skill set ultimately broke the ice between White and his cast mates, however. "The wrestling brought us close quite quickly because you're forced to engage in very trust-based stuff," Dickinson told the publication.
White's performance, along with the rest of the cast's, proved convincing after all, as the film garnered exceptional reviews following its release. Despite snagging a spot in the year's Top 10 Films by the National Board of Review, "The Iron Claw" missed an Oscar nod due to its premiere falling at the very end of the eligibility window.
If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).