Tragic Details About Caitlin Clark

Caitlin Clark became a controversial figure in the WNBA almost immediately, and it had more to do with the off-the-court narrative than her on-court play. Even before the star point guard suited up for the Iowa Fever, she had become a media sensation thanks to her college career, which made her the number one overall pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft. Several WNBA players believed Clark being white played a factor in her popularity. "I think it's a huge thing. I think a lot of people may say it's not about Black and white, but to me, it is," Las Vegas Aces player A'ja Wilson told reporters on May 12, per the Associated Press.

There had also been fans who used Clark's image as a way to promote racially-insensitive, sexist, and homophobic dialogue. "People should not be using my name to push those agendas. It's disappointing. It's not acceptable," Clark said about those narratives while speaking to ESPN on June 14.

Unfortunately, those negative comments were taking place back when the guard was still in college. In fact, the rumored beef between Clark and Angel Reese sparked discussions of race in April 2023. Reese famously received backlash for doing Clark's "You Can't See Me" hand gesture when the pair met in that year's championship game. Several online viewers pointed out that it was a double-standard to call out Reese, and not Clark for doing the gesture. That game wound up being one of the most heart-wrenching of Clark's career.