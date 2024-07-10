Pete Davidson Adds Madelyn Cline To Laundry List Of Exes As Couple Reportedly Calls It Quits

Pete Davidson is back on the dating market. Davidson's relationship with actor Madelyn Cline has suffered the same fate as his failed romance with Chase Sui Wonders and countless others, according to The U.S. Sun. Davidson's camp, who reportedly spilled the beans about the split, revealed the recent exes aren't harboring any negative feelings for each other. "They ended things fairly recently, and I understand it was amicable," shared the source. While Davidson and Cline never inspired the same level of media interest and obsession as his other high-profile romances, the two haven't been caught out together in several months. Although, that could be explained by Davidson's disinterest in socializing.

As the outlet noted, the "SNL" alum prefers to stay in when he's not touring his standup material. "He doesn't do anything these days," said the source. "He just hangs in his room and watches TV. He doesn't come out much and doesn't really do anything." Whether or not this is true, it certainly tracks with his deactivated social media accounts. Meanwhile, Cline has been posting up a storm throughout the length of their romance. She recently shared Instagram photos of herself enjoying the Fourth of July, seemingly without a care in the world. That said, a recent report suggested that Cline could've been the one to end Davidson's unlucky streak in love.