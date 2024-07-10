Pete Davidson Adds Madelyn Cline To Laundry List Of Exes As Couple Reportedly Calls It Quits
Pete Davidson is back on the dating market. Davidson's relationship with actor Madelyn Cline has suffered the same fate as his failed romance with Chase Sui Wonders and countless others, according to The U.S. Sun. Davidson's camp, who reportedly spilled the beans about the split, revealed the recent exes aren't harboring any negative feelings for each other. "They ended things fairly recently, and I understand it was amicable," shared the source. While Davidson and Cline never inspired the same level of media interest and obsession as his other high-profile romances, the two haven't been caught out together in several months. Although, that could be explained by Davidson's disinterest in socializing.
As the outlet noted, the "SNL" alum prefers to stay in when he's not touring his standup material. "He doesn't do anything these days," said the source. "He just hangs in his room and watches TV. He doesn't come out much and doesn't really do anything." Whether or not this is true, it certainly tracks with his deactivated social media accounts. Meanwhile, Cline has been posting up a storm throughout the length of their romance. She recently shared Instagram photos of herself enjoying the Fourth of July, seemingly without a care in the world. That said, a recent report suggested that Cline could've been the one to end Davidson's unlucky streak in love.
Pete Davidson and Madelyn Cline were 'in love'
Pete Davidson and Madelyn Cline's relationship didn't measure up to his past romances with Kim Kardashian and Emily Ratajkowski, at least as far as visibility goes. However, the news surrounding the couple suggested they had formed a deep emotional bond that could've sustained a serious relationship in the long term if things had gone differently. For example, US Weekly reported in April 2024 that the couple was still going strong several months into their courtship. "They are very much in love," shared a source. "One of the reasons their relationship works so well is because they're both independent and give each other space to miss each other."
Apparently, their feelings for each other were there from the jump. In September 2023, a source revealed to US Weekly that Davidson and Cline fell for each other immediately. As for why they had zero interest in flaunting their romance for the world's entertainment? Well, it apparently had something to do with Cline, who doesn't like to publicize her private life. "[Madelyn and Pete] had hoped to remain low-key for a while, especially because Madelyn is a really private person," shared the source. "But they've spent a lot of time together and have built a strong bond in a short period of time." Clearly, that bond wasn't strong enough.
Social media jokes about Pete Davidson's dating history
As soon as the news of Pete Davidson and Madelyn Cline's breakup hit the airways, social media filed in with blunt reactions and jokes about Davidson's luck with women. "I don't get it man I feel like dating Pete Davidson must be a right of passage somewhere cause I mean. ... I just don't get it," tweeted one user on X, formerly known as Twitter. However, another user had nothing but positive things to say about Davidson's dating history. "Pete davidson has proven he could pull any girl he wants. never judge bros ame," tweeted the admirer. Because social media is never in agreement, another user shaded Davidson in their response: "But yet he can't keep one. I'm not knocking his game but still."
Of course, fans have also rattled off new potential matches for Davidson, including some surprising picks. "Now is Pete's chance to get Martha Stewart," tweeted one fan. Interestingly enough, several fans have thrown out "Euphoria" star Sydney Sweeney's name to varying reactions. "Mfs on Twitter finding out Pete Davidson just broke up with Madelyn Cline and may be setting his sights on Sydney Sweeney," tweeted another, alongside a video compilation of men vanishing into thin air. However, another user wasn't nearly as supportive at the thought of them dating. "Dear @sydney_sweeney DO NOT DATE PETE DAVIDSON," they tweeted. Considering Sweeney seems content with her fiancé, Jonathan Davino, we wouldn't worry about her joining the ranks of Davidson's famous ex-girlfriends.