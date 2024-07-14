5 Times Melania Trump's Appearance At Trump Tower Caused A Stir

Every now and then the question "Where's Melania?" is answered when the former first lady pops up at Trump Tower. These occurrences grew infrequent enough after Donald Trump descended that golden escalator and ascended to the presidency that each of Melania Trump's passages through the gold-rimmed doors of her NYC abode became newsworthy.

Melania and Barron Trump did not join Donald in Washington D.C. for five months after America's experiment with a reality show president began. It seemed that Melania might have preferred to remain cloistered in her Trump Tower penthouse, surrounded by her husband's interpretation of Baroque opulence. This includes golden cherubs, ornate candelabras, and marble columns. "Trump's decor evokes third-world dictatorship," interior decorator David Desmond told The Hollywood Reporter. Melania's excuse for staying in this pale — but shiny — imitation of a palace was that she wanted Barron to finish out his school year in NYC. Fair enough. But then Barron became an adult, and an insider told Page Six that Melania hoped her son would go to college in New York so she could spend more time with him in their luxurious magpie's nest. "She feels safe in NYC and in Trump Tower herself, and it's Barron's home," the insider explained.

Since the Trumps vacated the White House, some of the rare occasions Melania has been photographed in public have been in front of Trump Tower. She also has a habit of materializing there when her husband is making headlines for all the wrong reasons.