5 Times Melania Trump's Appearance At Trump Tower Caused A Stir
Every now and then the question "Where's Melania?" is answered when the former first lady pops up at Trump Tower. These occurrences grew infrequent enough after Donald Trump descended that golden escalator and ascended to the presidency that each of Melania Trump's passages through the gold-rimmed doors of her NYC abode became newsworthy.
Melania and Barron Trump did not join Donald in Washington D.C. for five months after America's experiment with a reality show president began. It seemed that Melania might have preferred to remain cloistered in her Trump Tower penthouse, surrounded by her husband's interpretation of Baroque opulence. This includes golden cherubs, ornate candelabras, and marble columns. "Trump's decor evokes third-world dictatorship," interior decorator David Desmond told The Hollywood Reporter. Melania's excuse for staying in this pale — but shiny — imitation of a palace was that she wanted Barron to finish out his school year in NYC. Fair enough. But then Barron became an adult, and an insider told Page Six that Melania hoped her son would go to college in New York so she could spend more time with him in their luxurious magpie's nest. "She feels safe in NYC and in Trump Tower herself, and it's Barron's home," the insider explained.
Since the Trumps vacated the White House, some of the rare occasions Melania has been photographed in public have been in front of Trump Tower. She also has a habit of materializing there when her husband is making headlines for all the wrong reasons.
Melania Trump's son: the other Trump Tower
In July 2021, Melania Trump and her then-15-year-old son were photographed exiting Trump Tower together. By that time, the Trump fam had made Mar-a-Lago their new home base. Photos of the pair got a lot of attention because 6-foot-7 Barron Trump was so much taller than his mother. "He probably already feels awkward being in the limelight of this family and then he sticks out bc he's so tall," one person tweeted. "I hope he becomes a better person than you know who." Another user on X, formerly known as Twitter, joked, "Donald Trump about to claim that he's 6'10"." Not exactly, but Donald did start yammering on about Barron's height so often that it became weird.
For her NYC visit with Barron, Melania was dressed casually in a black, collared shirt with flap pockets. Her crisp top was tucked into a pair of white straight-leg jeans. She wore a pair of white Christian Louboutin flats on her feet and carried a valuable accessory: a Hermes Birkin handbag worth $11,000. According to the Daily Mail, the slightly larger Louis Vuitton x Richard Prince travel bag that Barron was toting also belonged to Melania. When the limited edition bag came out in 2008, it retailed for around $4,000.
Barron and his mom had a little color coordination going on, as his long-sleeved tee was also black. However, he paired his top with dark-wash jeans, and unlike his mom, he wasn't wearing sunglasses.
Melania Trump nailed a neutral color palette
In May 2023, Melania Trump assured Fox News that she supported Donald Trump's decision to run for president again. "We look forward to restoring hope for the future and leading America with love and strength," she said. However, her actions remained those of a neutral party, not an active participant in her husband's campaign. So, it's fitting that the elusive former model was wearing neutral colors when she was spotted making a solo entrance at Trump Tower in June 2023.
Melania showed Americans what Donald was missing at his political rallies by serving a fashion moment worthy of a first lady-in-waiting. She rocked a skintight, black sweater and a khaki skirt that featured an A-line silhouette and a wide belt, which she wore looped in a loose knot. Her two-tone Chanel ballet flats matched her outfit's color palette, and she also carried a black, quilted handbag from the designer. Dark Saint Laurent shades hid her eyes from view, preserving her famous mystique.
Melania's look was popular on TikTok, where one admirer wrote, "Screams elegance and grace without speaking one word." A second comment read, "I wish she had a better man. She's a total Nancy Reagan." Of course, Melania never would have been FLOTUS without her man, who clearly was not doing enough to lure her out onto the campaign trail. Maybe offering her designer MAGA hats to match her outfits would have done the trick?
She looked totally chill in a trench ahead of Donald Trump's arraignment
On June 13, 2023, Donald Trump was in Miami, where he was arraigned in his classified documents case. It was a momentous moment, as no other ex-president had ever been charged with a federal crime. According to Inside Edition, Fox News initially reported that Melania Trump was also present at the courthouse to witness history in the making. However, the network had mistaken Melania clone Margo Martin, Donald's deputy director of communications, for his wife.
Instead of being in Florida to support her husband, Melania was in New York. Photographers snapped pictures of her arriving at Trump Tower on the day of Donald's court appearance. She strolled into the building wearing a beige Burberry trench coat that obscured most of her outfit from view. However, she appeared to be wearing a black sweater and dark skirt. She carried a chocolate brown Hermès Birkin handbag and kept her footwear practical: a pair of black Christian Louboutin flats. Per usual, she shielded a good portion of her face behind her eyewear.
Melania didn't just look unbothered by her husband's legal drama; she also acted as if she cared not one whit about it. She had two appointments in New York scheduled the same day as Donald's arraignment, and she didn't miss either of them — she was spotted at her dentist's office and a beauty salon.
Her all-white ensemble included an expensive accessory
According to Page Six, Melania Trump and Barron Trump snuck into Trump Tower at some point during Donald Trump's hush-money trial in May 2024, and it's where they were when he was found guilty of all 34 felony charges against him. "It's like a funeral ... There was hope all day and then none! Everyone says Melania and the entire family are rallying around the former president. But the mood is nonetheless gloomy and gloomier right now," a source said. Despite being in Manhattan, which is where the trial took place, Melania never went to the courthouse as a demonstration of support for her husband, nor did she join him in the Trump Tower lobby when he addressed the media after his guilty verdict.
The following month, Donald had returned to the campaign trail when Melania was spied arriving at Trump Tower with her entourage: a group of Secret Service agents. She was wearing a pristine white shirt with the sleeves rolled up, along with matching jeans and flats designed by Christian Louboutin. The New York Post placed the resale value of the ivory Hermes Birkin bag on the crook of her arm at around $33,000. By wearing a look that was the exact opposite of the color of mourning, perhaps Melania was trying to send the message that her mood was actually the exact opposite of funereal.
Her pre-debate Trump Tower appearance without her husband
Days before Melania Trump failed to attend the first presidential debate, she made yet another appearance at Trump Tower. She wore a high-waisted, Army-green pencil skirt with a white dress shirt tucked into it. While she usually opts for comfortable footwear when she's in the city, this time she decided to slip on a pair of statement stilettos that featured a funky multi-colored print. A gray, quilted clutch was tucked underneath her arm.
The Carrie Bradshaw of the sidewalk in front of Trump Tower is adept at using her eye for fashion to distract social media users from her family's troubles. However, some people were beginning to notice how rare it was becoming for Melania and Donald Trump to be spotted together. "No Donald again. Smart woman," tweeted one person. "She always looks prettier when Donald isn't anywhere around," another opined.
According to one source, a second Trump presidency would potentially mean seeing even more of Melania at Trump Tower without her husband. An insider told Page Six that she essentially planned to treat being first lady like a side gig if Trump were victorious, meaning she would only return to D.C. for certain events. "Melania has made a deal with her husband that if he wins the presidency she will not have to be on first lady duty 24/7," said the source. But serving lewks from afar is one way to serve your country, right?